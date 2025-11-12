Apple is reportedly gearing up to unveil a new generation of the HomePod Mini, featuring significant internal upgrades and improved connectivity. The upcoming smart speaker is expected to feature a much faster chip and advanced wireless capabilities, enhancing both performance and the user experience. This refresh is said to focus on better computational audio, quicker Siri responsiveness, and more efficient system management. With these updates, Apple appears to be positioning the next HomePod Mini as a more capable and future-ready addition to its smart home ecosystem.

HomePod Mini 2 Expected Soon: Faster Chip, Smarter Audio, and Improved Connectivity

According to a MacRumors report, the second-generation HomePod Mini is expected to incorporate a far more modern processor for improved responsiveness and performance. The current model, released in 2020, runs on the S5 chip derived from the Apple Watch Series 5, which is based on the A12 Bionic architecture. While this chip was tuned for always-on, low-power tasks such as Siri and audio optimisation, the upcoming model is likely to feature a considerable leap in processing performance.

Reports suggest that Apple may adopt the S9 chip for the next-gen HomePod Mini or possibly its more compact successor, the S10. Both are built on the A13 Bionic architecture, delivering faster CPU and GPU performance, a more advanced Neural Engine, and greater energy efficiency. These improvements are expected to translate into smoother audio tuning, faster voice command recognition, and a more seamless smart home experience overall.

The inclusion of the S9 or S10 chip in the purported refreshed HomePod Mini would represent a major jump in processing power compared to the outgoing S5. The newer chips are said to be capable of handling more complex, real-time tasks with minimal delay. This enhancement is also expected to improve how the speaker manages computational audio, dynamically adjusting sound quality to suit different environments or content types.

In addition to the faster processor, the new HomePod Mini is expected to debut with Apple's N1 wireless chip, which integrates both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities. This custom chip reportedly supports Wi-Fi 6E, offering faster data transfer rates, lower latency, and access to the less congested 6GHz spectrum. For users with compatible routers, this could result in more stable connections and reduced interference, particularly in homes with multiple smart devices.

New colour options for the upcoming HomePod Mini are expected, with red reportedly tested alongside the current Blue, Yellow, Midnight, Orange, and White finishes. It will likely be designed around Apple's updated smart home ecosystem, though it is unlikely to include Apple Intelligence or major Siri upgrades. With retailers like B&H reportedly listing the current model as discontinued, a refreshed HomePod Mini is expected to launch soon.