Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Apple Reportedly Preparing Second Gen HomePod Mini With Faster Chip, Audio Upgrades

Apple Reportedly Preparing Second-Gen HomePod Mini With Faster Chip, Audio Upgrades

Apple may adopt the S9 chip for the next-gen HomePod Mini or possibly its more compact successor, the S10.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 12 November 2025 10:38 IST
Apple Reportedly Preparing Second-Gen HomePod Mini With Faster Chip, Audio Upgrades

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple HomePod Mini was initially launched in India in October 2020 alongside iPhone 12 series

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • N1 wireless chip may bring Wi-Fi 6E support and lower latency
  • It may have improved computational audio and quicker Siri responsiveness
  • New colour options may debut, with a red shade reportedly in testing
Advertisement

Apple is reportedly gearing up to unveil a new generation of the HomePod Mini, featuring significant internal upgrades and improved connectivity. The upcoming smart speaker is expected to feature a much faster chip and advanced wireless capabilities, enhancing both performance and the user experience. This refresh is said to focus on better computational audio, quicker Siri responsiveness, and more efficient system management. With these updates, Apple appears to be positioning the next HomePod Mini as a more capable and future-ready addition to its smart home ecosystem.

HomePod Mini 2 Expected Soon: Faster Chip, Smarter Audio, and Improved Connectivity

According to a MacRumors report, the second-generation HomePod Mini is expected to incorporate a far more modern processor for improved responsiveness and performance. The current model, released in 2020, runs on the S5 chip derived from the Apple Watch Series 5, which is based on the A12 Bionic architecture. While this chip was tuned for always-on, low-power tasks such as Siri and audio optimisation, the upcoming model is likely to feature a considerable leap in processing performance.

Reports suggest that Apple may adopt the S9 chip for the next-gen HomePod Mini or possibly its more compact successor, the S10. Both are built on the A13 Bionic architecture, delivering faster CPU and GPU performance, a more advanced Neural Engine, and greater energy efficiency. These improvements are expected to translate into smoother audio tuning, faster voice command recognition, and a more seamless smart home experience overall.

The inclusion of the S9 or S10 chip in the purported refreshed HomePod Mini would represent a major jump in processing power compared to the outgoing S5. The newer chips are said to be capable of handling more complex, real-time tasks with minimal delay. This enhancement is also expected to improve how the speaker manages computational audio, dynamically adjusting sound quality to suit different environments or content types.

In addition to the faster processor, the new HomePod Mini is expected to debut with Apple's N1 wireless chip, which integrates both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities. This custom chip reportedly supports Wi-Fi 6E, offering faster data transfer rates, lower latency, and access to the less congested 6GHz spectrum. For users with compatible routers, this could result in more stable connections and reduced interference, particularly in homes with multiple smart devices.

New colour options for the upcoming HomePod Mini are expected, with red reportedly tested alongside the current Blue, Yellow, Midnight, Orange, and White finishes. It will likely be designed around Apple's updated smart home ecosystem, though it is unlikely to include Apple Intelligence or major Siri upgrades. With retailers like B&H reportedly listing the current model as discontinued, a refreshed HomePod Mini is expected to launch soon.

Apple HomePod mini

Apple HomePod mini

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • Design
  • Smart Features
  • Audio Quality
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Looks great 
  • Clean, detailed sound 
  • Excellent soundstage 
  • Works very well within the Apple ecosystem
  • Bad
  • Some connectivity issues with stereo pairing 
  • Limited smart capabilities
Read detailed Apple HomePod mini review
Model HomePod mini
Touchpad Yes
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple HomePod Mini, Apple HomePod mini second generation, Apple, homepod
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Nothing Phone 3a Lite India Launch Confirmed; Teased to Come in Black and White Colourways

Related Stories

Apple Reportedly Preparing Second-Gen HomePod Mini With Faster Chip, Audio Upgrades
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Exclusive: iQOO 15's Launch Price Is Not What You'd Expect
  2. Nothing Phone 3a Lite India Launch Confirmed by the Brand
  3. New Aadhaar App Explained: Everything You Need to Know
  4. Xbox Cloud Gaming Launched in India: Here's How You Can Start Playing
  5. GoPro Max 2, Lit Hero, Fluid Pro AI Gimbal Launched in India at This Price
  6. Oppo Reno 15 Lineup Could be Powered by This MediaTek Dimensity Chipset
  7. Acerpure Nitro Z Series 100-Inch QLED TV Debuts: Price in India
  8. Oppo and OnePlus Push Stable Android 16 Updates to Global Flagships
  9. Google Pixel Phones to Get November 2025 Update Soon, Details Leak Online
  10. This Security Flaw Can Let Attacker See Your Chats With AI, Microsoft Finds
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Reportedly Preparing Second-Gen HomePod Mini With Faster Chip, Audio Upgrades
  2. Samsung Vision AI Companion Brings Multilingual Support, Smart Features to 2025 TVs
  3. Nothing Phone 3a Lite India Launch Confirmed; Teased to Come in Black and White Colourways
  4. Exclusive: How Much Will the iQOO 15 Cost in India? We Have the Answer
  5. Google's Latest Pixel Drop Brings Remix Feature to Messages, AI Notification Summaries, and More
  6. Planets Could Create Their Own Water While Forming, Expanding Possibilities for Habitable Worlds
  7. Panda Plan OTT Release Date Revealed: What You Need to Know About Jackie Chan's Heartwarming Action Comedy
  8. The Bengal Files OTT Release Date Confirmed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  9. The Night Manager Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tom Hiddleston Starrer Series Online?
  10. Kamaro 2 Now Available on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Sequel of Kamarottu Checkpost
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »