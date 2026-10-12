With the iPhone 18 series now firmly in the rear-view mirror, the focus is shifting to the company's smart home category. The Cupertino-based tech giant has announced an event for tomorrow, aptly named ‘Welcome Home', where it is expected to unveil several new smart home products. The lineup reportedly includes the highly anticipated smart home display, while an updated Apple TV 4K and a refreshed HomePod mini could also be among the products that could be announced. The rumour mill also suggests that Apple is working on HomeKit accessories, although these products may not be ready yet.

Here's what to expect from Apple's October event.

According to Greg Joswiak, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing at Apple, the ‘Welcome Home' event is set to take place on October 13. It will be held in Tribeca, New York, and will commence at 9 am ET (6:30 pm IST).

Apple is expected to livestream the event via its website and YouTube channel.

Apple Welcome Home Event: Expected Announcements

According to the rumour mill, Apple's smart home display could finally make its debut at the event, unofficially referred to as the ‘HomePad'. It is likely to be one of the main announcements at the event, serving as a central hub for a connected home. The purported device will reportedly sport a 6-inch square screen mounted on a half-dome base, with a metal arm supporting the display. Apple is said to be developing two versions, including one designed to be mounted on a wall and another intended to sit on a countertop.

The HomePod is also expected to offer personalised experiences for different members of a household. On the software front, the smart display is tipped to combine elements of watchOS, tvOS, and iPadOS.

Another notable product could be a new Apple TV 4K, marking a first refresh since 2022. It is reportedly expected to retain the design of its predecessor, with most of the changes focused on its internal hardware and software. The new Apple TV 4K could be powered by an A19 or A19 Pro chip. The upgraded processor is expected to help bring Siri AI and Apple Intelligence features to the streaming device.

The company is also reportedly developing new software features for its television and smart speaker products. Code references suggest that users could eventually arrange four full-sized HomePod speakers into a surround sound setup when paired with an Apple TV.

Keeping in line with refreshing older products, the HomePod mini could see the debut of its successor. The device, purportedly called the HomePod mini 2, may feature a considerably faster processor compared to the S5 chip from the Apple Watch Series 5 in the original model.

The new chip could enable support for Siri AI features. The HomePod mini 2 is expected to arrive in multiple colour options, reportedly including pink, white, green, blue, and black.