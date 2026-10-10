Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Phone Deals Under Rs. 25,000

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 started earlier this week with huge price cuts across popular smartphones. If you are planning to get a new handset without breaking the bank, finding an all-rounder smartphone under Rs. 25,000 has never been easier. Many models with high-refresh-rate displays, large batteries, top-notch cameras, strong chipsets and 5G connectivity are listed with discounts in the ongoing sale. To sweeten the deal further, you can apply instant discounts using select bank cards and no-cost EMI options.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 25,000

This year's Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is a perfect opportunity for people to grab some discounts on smartphones from iQOO, Samsung, OnePlus, Realme and others ahead of Dussehra and Diwali. You can get a 10 per cent discount with SBI credit and debit cards and SBI credit card EMI transactions. Shoppers are also eligible to get a 5 percent cashback with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

Additional exchange bonuses and cashback options can be applied to lower the effective purchase price even further. For instance, the Realme Narzo 100x 5G is currently available for Rs. 22,499 down from its original MRP of Rs. 35,999. Additional savings of up to Rs. 23,050 are available through an exchange offer. Buyers can also take advantage of bank promotions offering up to a Rs. 1,250 discount on select SBI Credit and Debit Cards.

There are flexible No Cost EMI plans. Shoppers can save on interest via eligible credit cards, Bajaj Finserv cards, and Amazon Pay Later.

Below is a curated list of the best phone deals under Rs. 25,000 available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026. You can compare prices across Flipkart and other e-commerce websites to avail the best deals.

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