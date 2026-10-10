Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Phone Deals Under Rs. 25,000

Realme Narzo 100x 5G is currently available for Rs. 22,499 down from its original MRP of Rs. 35,999.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 October 2026 16:21 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Phone Deals Under Rs. 25,000

Shoppers can get an instant discount on SBI credit card EMI transactions

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 started on October 8
  • The yearly sale offers interest-free EMI options
  • . You can also avail additional credit and debit card discounts
Advertisement

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 started earlier this week with huge price cuts across popular smartphones. If you are planning to get a new handset without breaking the bank, finding an all-rounder smartphone under Rs. 25,000 has never been easier.  Many models with high-refresh-rate displays, large batteries, top-notch cameras, strong chipsets and 5G connectivity are listed with discounts in the ongoing sale. To sweeten the deal further, you can apply instant discounts using select bank cards and no-cost EMI options.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 25,000

This year's Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is a perfect opportunity for people to grab some discounts on smartphones from iQOO, Samsung, OnePlus, Realme and others ahead of Dussehra and Diwali. You can get a 10 per cent discount with SBI credit and debit cards and SBI credit card EMI transactions. Shoppers are also eligible to get a 5 percent cashback with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

Additional exchange bonuses and cashback options can be applied to lower the effective purchase price even further.  For instance, the Realme Narzo 100x 5G is currently available for Rs. 22,499 down from its original MRP of Rs. 35,999. Additional savings of up to Rs. 23,050 are available through an exchange offer. Buyers can also take advantage of bank promotions offering up to a Rs. 1,250 discount on select SBI Credit and Debit Cards.

There are flexible No Cost EMI plans. Shoppers can save on interest via eligible credit cards, Bajaj Finserv cards, and Amazon Pay Later.

Below is a curated list of the best phone deals under Rs. 25,000 available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026. You can compare prices across Flipkart and other e-commerce websites to avail the best deals. 

Model Original Price Sale Price Product Link
Redmi 17 5G Rs. 39,999 Rs. 23,998 Buy Now
OnePlus N6 Rs. 30,999 Rs. 23,499 Buy Now
iQOO Z11xa 5G Rs. 40,999 Rs. 24,999 Buy Now
Realme Narzo 100x 5G Rs. 35,999 Rs. 22,499 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M47  Rs. 46,999 Rs. 24,999 Buy Now
iQOO Z11 Lite Rs. 30,999 Rs. 15,499 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO Z11 Lite

iQOO Z11 Lite

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP65-rated design
  • Lasts long on a single charge
  • 44W charging
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Bad
  • HD+ display
  • Waterdrop notch
  • Single speaker isn?t sufficiently loud or clear
  • Poor camera performance
Read detailed iQOO Z11 Lite review
Display 6.74-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 0.08-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
OnePlus N6

OnePlus N6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good-looking phone all around
  • Clean, fluid OxygenOS 16 experience
  • Good daylight camera performance with natural colours
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Thick bezels, especially the bottom chin
  • No ultra-wide-angle camera limits photography versatility
  • 45W charging is modest considering its battery capacity
Read detailed OnePlus N6 review
Display 6.75-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1570 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Sale
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More

Related Stories

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Phone Deals Under Rs. 25,000
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Best Deals on Gaming Smartphones
  2. Amazon Sale 2026: Best Deals on Vivo and iQOO Smartphones
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Premium Smartphone Deals Under Rs 80,000
  4. iQOO 16 India Launch Confirmed, Motorola Signature 27 Showcased at IMC 2026
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best OLED TV Deals
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Best Deals on Vivo and iQOO Smartphones
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Laptops Under Rs. 75,000
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best 43-inch Smart TV Deals
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Best Deals on Gaming Smartphones
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Phone Deals Under Rs. 25,000
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best QLED and Mini-LED TV Deals
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Premium Smartphone Deals Under Rs 80,000
  9. iQOO 16 India Launch Confirmed, Motorola Signature 27 Showcased at IMC 2026
  10. France Backs Stablecoin Tax Plan and 10-Year Window for Crypto Loss Relief
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »