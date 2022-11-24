Technology News
loading

Elon Musk Twitter Takeover: How Journalists Could Be Impacted if Twitter Collapses

Journalists have been tied to Twitter for announcements by politicians and celebrities.

By Agence France-Presse |  Updated: 24 November 2022 12:35 IST
Elon Musk Twitter Takeover: How Journalists Could Be Impacted if Twitter Collapses

Journalists were tied to Twitter for announcements by politicians and celebrities

Highlights
  • Twitter started making waves in 2008 and 2009
  • Twitter also became a competitor, replacing newsrooms
  • The dependency has bred many problems

Few will lose as much as journalists if Twitter dies, having grown reliant on its endless sources and instant updates despite the dangers and distortions that come with it.

There has been fevered talk of the platform's imminent demise since billionaire Elon Musk took over last month and began firing vast numbers of staff.

But most journalists "can't leave," said Nic Newman, of the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism. "It's actually a really important part of their work."

Newman was working at the BBC when Twitter started making waves in 2008 and 2009.

"It was a new Rolodex, a new way of contacting people - fantastic for case studies and... experts," he said.

But Twitter also became a competitor, replacing newsrooms as the source of breaking news for the public when terrorist attacks, natural disasters or any fast-moving story struck.

"Journalists realised they wouldn't always be the ones breaking the news and that their role was going to be different - more about contextualising and verifying that news," said Newman.

It also meant journalists were tied to the platform for announcements by politicians and celebrities - most famously the dreaded late-night and early-morning tweets from Donald Trump that left hundreds of journalists sleep-deprived throughout his presidency.

'Tribal melodrama'

The dependency has bred many problems.

New York Times columnist Farhad Manjoo spoke for many in 2019 when he wrote that "Twitter is ruining American journalism" with the way it "tugs journalists deeper into the rip currents of tribal melodrama, short-circuiting our better instincts in favour of mob- and bot-driven groupthink."

By rewarding the most vehement voices, the platform tends to drown out the majority of the population - both moderates and non-elites.

"The debates that happen on Twitter are very much the debates of the elite," said Newman. "It has definitely been a problem in newsrooms."

"Paying attention only to Twitter tends to distort the way that many people, including journalists, see the world," agreed Mathew Ingram, digital media specialist at the Columbia Journalism Review.

Though he hopes they have grown savvy enough to deal with the distortions, journalists have been subjected to a "huge tide of disinformation and harassment".

But for all the frantic talk over Musk's volatile tenure, many believe the site will survive.

"For the record, I don't think it's all that likely that Twitter will shut down anytime soon," said Stephen Barnard, a sociologist at Butler University in the United States.

But he said journalists have good reason to fear its disappearance.

"They would lose access to what is for many a very large, powerful and diverse social network... (and) also a positive source of prestige and professional identity," Barnard said.

"There is no real heir apparent in that space, so I'm not sure where they would go," he added.

On the plus side, Ingram said, it could spur a return to "more traditional ways of researching and reporting".

"Perhaps that would be a good thing," he added.

What are the best wireless and wired earphones you can buy in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Twitter, Journalism
ISRO's RH200 Sounding Rocket Registers 200th Consecutive Successful Launch
Featured video of the day
Samsung AX46: The Best Air Purifier in the Market?

Related Stories

Elon Musk Twitter Takeover: How Journalists Could Be Impacted if Twitter Collapses
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Academy to Shut Down Less Than Two Years After Launch
  2. Black Friday 2022: How to Grab Deals From India
  3. Realme 10 Pro Series Set to Launch in India on December 8
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S20 FE Get Android 13-Based One UI 5 Update
  5. Oppo Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, Reno 9 Pro+ Launched: All You Need to Know
  6. Best Earphones, Headphones for Every Budget
  7. Oppo Reno 9 Series Key Specifications Confirmed: All Details
  8. Samsung Black Friday Sale Starts November 24: Top Deals Previewed So Far
  9. Vivo Y01A With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  10. Nothing Ear Stick Review
#Latest Stories
  1. ApeCoin DAO Debuts its NFT Marketplace; Sizzles Up Competition for OpenSea, MagicEden
  2. Vivo X80 Pro Receives Stable Android 13-Based Funtouch OS 13 Update: All Details
  3. Amazon Academy to Shut Down Less Than Two Years After Launch as Edtech Firms Face Post-Pandemic Challenges
  4. The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Update: CD Projekt Red Details New Content Coming December 14
  5. FTX Collapse: Global Regulators Set to Target Crypto Sector After Major Platform Crashes
  6. Oppo Reno 9 Series With Curved OLED Displays, 32-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. BTC Likely to Soon Lose Its Value as Payment Tool for Cyber Criminals: Kaspersky
  8. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A73 5G Get One UI 5.0 Update With Voice Focus Feature
  9. Snapdragon 782G Chipset Launched, Will Replace Snapdragon 778G+ Platform: Details
  10. Bank of Japan Plans to Rope-In Other Major Lenders in Digital Yen CBDC Trials: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.