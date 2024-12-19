Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Threads Now Lets Users Reshare Photos, Videos from Others Without Quote Posting

Threads Now Lets Users Reshare Photos, Videos from Others Without Quote Posting

Mosseri says creators will be notified when their posts are reshared.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 December 2024 14:02 IST
Threads Now Lets Users Reshare Photos, Videos from Others Without Quote Posting

Photo Credit: Threads/Adam Mosseri

The feature is invoked by long-pressing on the repost option in Threads

Highlights
  • Users can add text and credit the original poster for shared media
  • Creators are notified of resharing and can disable the option in settings
  • It can be accessed via 'Use media' in the Repost UI options
Advertisement

Threads — Meta Platforms' microblogging app and a competitor to X (formerly Twitter) — is rolling out a new feature which lets users share photos and videos from others without quoting the original post, the platform head announced on Wednesday. Users will be able to add their own text and express their creative takes alongside the media while crediting them to the original poster. Its rollout builds upon a large number of features that have been recently introduced on the platform, including refined searches with the help of additional options and activity status indicators for real-time engagement.

New Feature on Threads

In a post on Threads, Instagram head Adam Mosseri detailed the new feature rolling out on the microblogging platform. It lets users reshare photos and videos from posts that they see on Threads without the underlying post while crediting the original poster. The platform head says it is an “easy way to add your creative takes to trending images and clips” without quote posting.

This feature is presented as Use media alongside the existing Repost and Quote options when the Repost user interface (UI) is invoked by long-pressing on it. According to the Verge, creators will be notified when their posts are being reshared. They can also choose to turn off the resharing option by delving into the account settings. Users can share feedback with the company that will be used to improve this feature.

threads resharing feature gadgets360 Threads

Use Media Option on Threads for iOS is Now Available

Gadgets 360 staff members can confirm that the feature is available on Threads for iOS but couldn't find the same on its Android counterpart.

Other New Features

In recent weeks, Threads has introduced several new features to improve the user experience. This includes additional filters for date ranges and profiles which can be applied in the search bar. The company says it can help users while searching for specific posts on the platform.

Further, an activity indicator has also been made available, similar to Instagram. Once enabled, a green dot appears next to the profile picture, indicating that they are online. It is claimed to help in engaging in conversations by knowing when others are available for conversations.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Threads, Threads app, Social media
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
OnePlus Ace 5, OnePlus Ace 5 Pro Launch Set for December 26; Colour Options Teased
Google Reportedly Asking Contractors to Rate Gemini Prompts Outside of Their Expertise

Related Stories

Threads Now Lets Users Reshare Photos, Videos from Others Without Quote Posting
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13R Design, Key Features Revealed; Buds Pro 3 to Get New Colour
  2. Realme 14x 5G With IP69 Rating, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  3. iPhone 17 Pro Said to Keep Current Camera Layout
  4. You Can Now Call and Send WhatsApp Texts to ChatGPT
  5. Vivo X200 Pro, Vivo X200 Go on Sale in India: See Price, Offers
  6. Lenovo Launches Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition in India With AI Capabilities
  7. HMD Arc With Self-Repairable Design, 13-Megapixel Camera Launched
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Mockups Showcase Rounded Corners
#Latest Stories
  1. Threads Now Lets Users Reshare Photos, Videos from Others Without Quote Posting
  2. Boeing Starliner Astronauts’ Return Delayed Until March 2025 Following SpaceX Delay
  3. Google Reportedly Asking Contractors to Rate Gemini Prompts Outside of Their Expertise
  4. OnePlus Ace 5, OnePlus Ace 5 Pro Launch Set for December 26; Colour Options Teased
  5. Vivo X200 Pro, Vivo X200 Now Available for Purchase in India: See Price, Launch Offers
  6. OpenAI Introduces New Phone Number for ChatGPT, Lets Users Access Chatbot via Phone Calls and WhatsApp
  7. Binary Star System D9 Found Orbiting Sagittarius A* Near Milky Way’s Core
  8. Xbox Said to Be Planning a First-Party Games Showcase for January
  9. James Webb and Chandra Capture Images of Star Clusters in Distant Galaxies
  10. SWOT Satellite Reveals Key Insights on Ohio River Basin Lakes and Reservoirs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »