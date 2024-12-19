Threads — Meta Platforms' microblogging app and a competitor to X (formerly Twitter) — is rolling out a new feature which lets users share photos and videos from others without quoting the original post, the platform head announced on Wednesday. Users will be able to add their own text and express their creative takes alongside the media while crediting them to the original poster. Its rollout builds upon a large number of features that have been recently introduced on the platform, including refined searches with the help of additional options and activity status indicators for real-time engagement.

New Feature on Threads

In a post on Threads, Instagram head Adam Mosseri detailed the new feature rolling out on the microblogging platform. It lets users reshare photos and videos from posts that they see on Threads without the underlying post while crediting the original poster. The platform head says it is an “easy way to add your creative takes to trending images and clips” without quote posting.

This feature is presented as Use media alongside the existing Repost and Quote options when the Repost user interface (UI) is invoked by long-pressing on it. According to the Verge, creators will be notified when their posts are being reshared. They can also choose to turn off the resharing option by delving into the account settings. Users can share feedback with the company that will be used to improve this feature.

Use Media Option on Threads for iOS is Now Available

Gadgets 360 staff members can confirm that the feature is available on Threads for iOS but couldn't find the same on its Android counterpart.

Other New Features

In recent weeks, Threads has introduced several new features to improve the user experience. This includes additional filters for date ranges and profiles which can be applied in the search bar. The company says it can help users while searching for specific posts on the platform.

Further, an activity indicator has also been made available, similar to Instagram. Once enabled, a green dot appears next to the profile picture, indicating that they are online. It is claimed to help in engaging in conversations by knowing when others are available for conversations.