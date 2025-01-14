Technology News
Meta Reportedly Testing X-Inspired Community Notes Feature on Threads

The newly announced Threads feature is expected to be quite similar to Community Notes on X.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 January 2025 19:30 IST
Meta Reportedly Testing X-Inspired Community Notes Feature on Threads

Photo Credit: Reuters

Threads is a microblogging app launched by Meta as a competitor to X

Highlights
  • Meta recently scrapped its US fact-checking program
  • The availability timeline of the Community Note feature is not known
  • The feature will come to Instagram and Facebook as well
Threads is working on a community notes feature inspired by X (formerly Twitter) that could be rolled out soon. The functionality was recently announced by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg for Meta-owned Facebook, Instagram and Threads platforms, and it will replace traditional fact checking teams. Threads recently rolled out a new feature that allows users to share photos and videos from other users on the app without quoting the original post. Recently, the microblogging app revealed that it was testing a scheduled post feature.

Community Notes Feature Spotted on Threads

According to a Threads post by developer Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a), the Community Note feature is available to some iOS users, and that the feature is anonymous. Zuckerberg had previously claimed that the feature would replace the company's existing fact-checking program, starting with the US. The timeline of when the feature will be available to all users on the platform is yet to be announced.

In an attached image of a support article, the company claims that the Community Notes feature allows people from diverse perspectives to opine on misleading content or provide further context. Users can write a note if a post appears inaccurate or confusing. They can choose to provide background information, an explanation, or their own insight. If rated useful, the note might be published, the company adds.

In a video message last week, Zuckerberg claimed that there were "too many mistakes and too much censorship," and that it was time to "get back to our roots around free expression." Talking of the 2024 US Presidential election, he said that it felt like a "cultural tipping point, towards once again prioritising speech."

Zuckerberg added that Meta will also stop proactively scanning for hate speech and remove "restrictions on topics like immigration and gender that are out of touch with mainstream discourse," reviewing such posts only in response to user reports. It will focus its automated systems on removing "high-severity violations," such as terrorism, child exploitation, scams, and drugs.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Threads, Threads app, Threads update, Meta Platforms, Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, Meta
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
