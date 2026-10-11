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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Tablet Deals

Buyers can further lower their purchase prices by taking advantage of 10 percent instant discounts on eligible credit and debit cards.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 October 2026 20:22 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Tablet Deals

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro (pictured) was launched in India earlier this year

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Highlights
  • Redmi Pad 2 Pro is available at Rs. 26,999 during the Amazon sale
  • SBI cardholders can get an instant 10 percent discount on purchases
  • There are no-cost EMI options and exchange offers during the sale
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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 is currently live in India, bringing aggressive festive price cuts across a massive lineup of electronics, smartphones, and tablets. Whether you need a portable productivity machine for work, a creative canvas for sketching, or an entertainment powerhouse for streaming movies, major brands like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, and Lenovo are offering substantial discounts on their tablet offerings. We have rounded up the best tablet deals that you can grab right now.

As part of the festive shopping event, the Redmi Pad 2 Pro is an enticing deal to consider. Originally listed at an MRP of Rs. 39,999, the tablet is currently available during the sale for Rs. 26,999, inclusive of all of the offers.

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Beyond our round-up of tablet choices, the sale event offers deals on other product categories, too. Premium smartphone seekers can grab price cuts, such as the iPhone 16 dropping to an effective price of Rs. 71,999 from its listed MRP of Rs. 89,900. Similarly, they can pick up the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra at an effective starting price of Rs. 84,999 with coupon offers applied, down from its initial launch price of Rs. 1,29,999.

Amazon Sale: Best TV Deals

Buyers can further lower their effective purchase prices by taking advantage of 10 percent instant discounts on eligible SBI credit and debit cards. There are also offers for Prime members, who are also eligible for up to 10 percent discounts. Lastly, no-cost EMI offers can help you take home the product without paying its full price upfront, while exchange deals enable you to trade in your existing TV for a brand new one.

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite (10.9-inch, 6GB/128GB, Wi-Fi, S Pen) Rs. 57,999 Rs. 30,999 Buy Here
Redmi Pad 2 Pro (12.1-inch, 8GB/128GB, Wi-Fi, Dolby Atmos) Rs. 39,999 Rs. 26,999 Buy Here
Redmi Pad 2 (11-inch, 6GB/128GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular) Rs. 30,999 Rs. 21,990 Buy Here
Lenovo Idea Tab Plus with Pen (12.1-inch, 8GB/256GB, Wi-Fi + 5G) Rs. 41,000 Rs. 32,999 Buy Here
Apple iPad 11-inch (A16 chip, 128GB, Wi-Fi + 5G Cellular) Rs. 67,900 Rs. 58,990 Buy Here
Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ (11-inch, 6GB/128GB, Wi-Fi + 5G) Rs. 47,999 Rs. 25,990 Buy Here
Moto Pad 60 Neo 5G (Pantone Bronze Green, 128GB, 4GB) Rs. 40,000 Rs. 23,999 Buy Here
Xiaomi Pad 8 Creator's Edition with Focus Pen Pro (11.2-inch, 12GB/256GB) Rs. 63,999 Rs. 47,999 Buy Here
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Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Offers, Amazon sale
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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