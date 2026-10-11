Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Tablet Deals

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 is currently live in India, bringing aggressive festive price cuts across a massive lineup of electronics, smartphones, and tablets. Whether you need a portable productivity machine for work, a creative canvas for sketching, or an entertainment powerhouse for streaming movies, major brands like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, and Lenovo are offering substantial discounts on their tablet offerings. We have rounded up the best tablet deals that you can grab right now.

As part of the festive shopping event, the Redmi Pad 2 Pro is an enticing deal to consider. Originally listed at an MRP of Rs. 39,999, the tablet is currently available during the sale for Rs. 26,999, inclusive of all of the offers.

Beyond our round-up of tablet choices, the sale event offers deals on other product categories, too. Premium smartphone seekers can grab price cuts, such as the iPhone 16 dropping to an effective price of Rs. 71,999 from its listed MRP of Rs. 89,900. Similarly, they can pick up the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra at an effective starting price of Rs. 84,999 with coupon offers applied, down from its initial launch price of Rs. 1,29,999.

Amazon Sale: Best TV Deals

Buyers can further lower their effective purchase prices by taking advantage of 10 percent instant discounts on eligible SBI credit and debit cards. There are also offers for Prime members, who are also eligible for up to 10 percent discounts. Lastly, no-cost EMI offers can help you take home the product without paying its full price upfront, while exchange deals enable you to trade in your existing TV for a brand new one.

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