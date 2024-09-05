Technology News
Acer Iconia X12 With 12.6-Inch Display, MediaTek Helio G99 SoC Unveiled: Price, Specifications

Acer Iconia X12 is backed by a 10,000mAh battery with quick charging support.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 September 2024 13:02 IST
Acer Iconia X12 With 12.6-Inch Display, MediaTek Helio G99 SoC Unveiled: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Acer

Acer Iconia X12 comes with an aluminium alloy chassis

Highlights
  • Acer Iconia X12 holds an 8-megapixel selfie camera
  • The tablet supports up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM
  • The Acer Iconia X12 supports up to 30W fast charging
Acer Iconia X12 was unveiled at the Acer Global Press Conference (GPC) 2024 ahead of IFA in Berlin. The tablet is confirmed to launch in select markets worldwide in January 2025. It comes with a 12.1-inch AMOLED display and an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The tablet carries a 13-megapixel main camera and a quad-speaker unit. It offers support for a stylus pen and a detachable Bluetooth keyboard. The Acer Iconia X12 features an aluminium chassis and is equipped with a 10,000mAh battery.

Acer Iconia X12 Price, Availability

Acer Iconia X12 price is set at $349 (roughly Rs. 29,300) or EUR 369 (roughly Rs. 34,400) or CNY 2,688 (roughly Rs. 31,800), according to a press release by the company. The tablet will be available for purchase in North America, the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) region, and China starting January 2025. The company has yet to confirm if the tablet will launch in India. 

Acer Iconia X12 Specifications, Features

The Acer Iconia X12 sports a 12.6-inch 2.5K WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 60Hz refresh rate and up to 400 nits of peak brightness level. It ships with Android 14 and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. 

For optics, the Acer Iconia X12 is equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. The tablet packs quad-speakers and carries a USB Type-C port, a dedicated microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Acer has packed a 10,000mAh battery in the Iconia X12 tablet with up to 30W quick charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, 5G, GPS, and Bluetooth 5.2. The tablet comes with an aluminium chassis which measures 283.2 x 186.6 x 6.7mm in size and weighs 600g.

Acer Iconia X12

Acer Iconia X12

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.60-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G99
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 14
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10000mAh
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Acer Iconia X12 With 12.6-Inch Display, MediaTek Helio G99 SoC Unveiled: Price, Specifications
