Amazon has refreshed its lineup of e-readers globally with the launch of improved versions of Kindle Paperwhite, Scribe, and the entry-level Kindle. The e-commerce giant has also introduced its first-ever e-reader with a colour screen dubbed Colorsoft Signature Edition. It comes equipped with features such as an auto-adjusting front light, a light guide, and claims weeks of battery life. The devices also get artificial intelligence (AI) features like text summarisation and conversion of handwritten notes into text.

Kindle Colorsoft, Paperwhite and Scribe Price

Amazon's new Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition is priced at $279.99 (roughly Rs. 24,000) in the US. It will be available for purchase starting October 30. The entry-level Kindle costs $109.99 (roughly Rs. 9,000), the Kindle Paperwhite is priced at $159.99 (roughly Rs. 13,000), and the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is available for $189.99 (roughly Rs. 16,000).

The Kindle Scribe is the company's most expensive e-reader in its lineup and is priced at $399.99 (roughly Rs. 34,000). This device can be purchased starting December 4.

Kindle Colorsoft, Paperwhite and Scribe Features

Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition features a light guide with nitride LEDs which can deliver paper-like colours, as per Amazon. It is equipped with an oxide backplane with custom waveforms that is said to result in fast performance and higher contrast on both colour and black-and-white content. It allows users to choose between standard and vibrant colour styles, depending on their preferences. Amazon says this model is waterproof and can last up to eight weeks on a single charge.

The new Kindle Scribe is the company's most expensive e-reader and it gets all the bells and whistles. Described as an AI-powered note-taking device, it sports a 10.2-inch screen with a pixel density of 300ppi. The e-reader is bundled with a Premium Pen which now has a soft-tipped eraser. The new Active Canvas feature of the Kindle Scribe enables readers to write notes which becomes a part of the page and stays there even if elements like font size or page layout are tweaked. This AI-powered notebook can summarise text into bullet points in a script font which can be shared in the Notes tab. Additionally, it can recognise and convert handwritten notes into a script font.

Amazon has also refreshed its Kindle Paperwhite and it now also comes in a Signature Edition variant. It is equipped with a larger 7-inch e-ink screen with a new oxide thin-film transistor for an improved contrast ratio. Kindle Paperwhite is also said to have 25 percent faster page turns. The base model comes with 16GB of in-built storage while the Signature Edition gets an upgrade to 32GB. It is claimed to have up to three months of battery life.

The entry-level Kindle has also been upgraded with faster page turns, 25 percent brighter front light, a glare-free display with 300ppi and 16GB of storage. It is available in a new Matcha colourway.