Technology News
English Edition

Honor Pad GT With 11.5-Inch Display, 10,100mAh Battery Launched Alongside Honor Band 10

Honor Pad GT and Honor Band 10 were launched in China alongside the Honor GT Pro handset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 April 2025 17:00 IST
Honor Pad GT With 11.5-Inch Display, 10,100mAh Battery Launched Alongside Honor Band 10

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Pad GT is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme Edition SoC

Highlights
  • Honor Band 10 has a 1.57-inch AMOLED display
  • The Honor Band 10 can last for up to 14 days of battery life
  • The Honor Pad GT supports 66W wired fast charging
Advertisement

Honor Pad GT was launched in China on Wednesday. The tablet comes with a 2.8K LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme Edition chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and a 10,100mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. The Honor Band 10 was unveiled alongside the gaming tablet with a 1.57-inch AMOLED display, 5ATM water resistance rating and up to 14 days of battery life. Notably, the company also introduced the Honor GT Pro smartphone on the same day.

Honor Pad GT, Honor Band 10 Price, Availability

Honor Pad GT price starts in China at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,200) for the 8GB+128GB model, while the 8GB + 256GB variant costs CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,700). The 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB RAM and storage configurations are priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,200) and CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,800), respectively. The tablet is available in blue, grey and white colourways.

On the other hand, the Honor Band 10 is priced at CNY 229 (roughly Rs. 2,700) for the standard version, while the NFC variant costs CNY 269 (roughly Rs. 3,100). It comes in Coastal Blue, Mint Green, Obsidian Black and Silver Grey shades. Both the smart wearable and the aforementioned tablet are available for purchase in the country via the Honor China e-store.

honor band 10 honor inline Honor Band 10

Honor Band 10 is offered in Coastal Blue, Mint Green, Obsidian Black and Silver Grey shades
Photo Credit: Honor

 

Honor Pad GT Features

The Honor Pad GT sports an 11.5-inch 2.8K (2,800×1,840 pixels) LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 500 nits brightness level. It has a TÜV Rheinland eye-protection certification. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme Edition SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The tablet ships with Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0.

For optics, the Honor Pad GT comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It is equipped with eight speakers and Honor's Ice Cooling System. The tablet supports keyboard and mouse mapping. It packs a 10,100mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging support. For connectivity, there's Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 support. The Honor Pad GT measures 259.1×176.1×6.12mm in size and weighs 480g.

Honor Band 10 Features

The Honor Band 10 has a 1.57-inch (256×402 pixels) AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and always-on display. It supports an ambient light sensor, which helps automatically adjust the screen's brightness. The smart band is equipped with heart rate, blood oxygen level (SpO2), and stress monitors alongside sleep and menstrual cycle trackers. It has AI-backed features which help detect early signs of atrial fibrillation, premature beats, and sleep apnea.

The wearable offers support for 96 preset workout modes, including 11 pro-level sports. It has a 5ATM rating for water resistance and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity support. The band is available in a NFC version as well. The smart wearable is claimed to offer up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge with minimal use. The smart band is claimed to last for up to 10 days with typical use and for up to three days with Always-On Display enabled.

Honor Pad GT

Honor Pad GT

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 11.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme Edition
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2800x1840 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 15
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10100mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Honor Pad GT, Honor Band 10, Honor Pad GT Price, Honor Band 10 Price, Honor Pad GT Launch, Honor Band 10 Launch, Honor Pad GT Features, Honor Band 10 Features, Honor
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Chrome Worth ‘Upwards of $50 Billion,’ Browser Rival Says
PayPal Rewards Programme for PYUSD Stablecoin Holders Launched in Bid to Boost Adoption

Related Stories

Honor Pad GT With 11.5-Inch Display, 10,100mAh Battery Launched Alongside Honor Band 10
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13T With 6.32-Inch OLED Screen, 6,260mAh Battery Launched
  2. Lenovo Launches IdeaPad Slim 3 (2025) in India With These Features
  3. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Edge 60 Pro Price, Features Surface Online Again
  4. Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Will Soon Be Available in India, Says Meta
  5. WhatsApp Rolls Out New Advanced Chat Privacy Feature: Here's How It Works
  6. HP Launches EliteBook, ProBook and OmniBook AI Copilot+ PCs in India
  7. YouTube Introduces New Features to Commemorate 20th Anniversary
  8. Realme Buds Air 7 Pro Debuts With Active Noise Cancellation, IP55 Rating
  9. Red Magic 10 Air With 6,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Upgrades Gemini 2.0 Flash With a Collaborative, Natural-Sounding Conversation Style
  2. HP EliteBook, ProBook and OmniBook AI Copilot+ PCs With Latest Intel, AMD, and Snapdragon Chips Launched in India
  3. Red Magic 10 Air With 6,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Honor X70i With Dimensity 7025 Ultra Chipset, 108-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. PayPal Rewards Programme for PYUSD Stablecoin Holders Launched in Bid to Boost Adoption
  6. Honor Pad GT With 11.5-Inch Display, 10,100mAh Battery Launched Alongside Honor Band 10
  7. Google Chrome Worth ‘Upwards of $50 Billion,’ Browser Rival Says
  8. OnePlus 13T With 6.32-Inch OLED Screen, 6,260mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Is a Hit on Steam, Tops Global Sales Chart
  10. Nintendo Sees Overwhelming Demand for Switch 2 in Japan
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »