Technology News
English Edition

OnePlus Partners Bhagwati Products to Assemble OnePlus Pad 3, OnePlus Pad Lite in India

OnePlus tablets will be manufactured at BPL’s facility in Greater Noida.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 August 2025 18:45 IST
OnePlus Partners Bhagwati Products to Assemble OnePlus Pad 3, OnePlus Pad Lite in India

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Pad 3 runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset

Highlights
  • OnePlus is expanding its domestic manufacturing capabilities in India
  • OnePlus Pad Lite was launched with a 9,340mAh battery
  • The Project Starlight was Announced in 2024
Advertisement

OnePlus on Tuesday announced a partnership with Indian electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider Bhagwati Products Limited (BPL) to start the local production of its tablets in the country. As part of this collaboration, the recently launched OnePlus Pad Lite and OnePlus Pad 3 will be assembled in the country. The new tablets will be produced at BPL's facility, according to the company. This is the latest move in OnePlus' ongoing efforts to strengthen its supply chain presence in the country amidst growing demand for locally produced devices in India.

OnePlus Says Local Tablet Production Part of Project Starlight Initiative

As part of the new partnership with Bhagwati Products, OnePlus's tablet products will be locally assembled and delivered to customers in India. The recently launched OnePlus Pad Lite and OnePlus Pad 3 will be produced in the country as part of this alliance, according to the Shenzhen-based firm.

OnePlus says it started production of tablets at BPL's main facility in Greater Noida. BPL will offer the infrastructure and support needed to localise and scale OnePlus' tablet production for the domestic market. The brand already produces its smartphones in the country.

The latest move supports OnePlus' long-term growth plans in India and ties into its Project Starlight initiative, which focuses on strengthening local integration. As part of this initiative, OnePlus is expanding its domestic manufacturing capabilities.

The Project Starlight was announced in 2024. As part of the plan, the company has committed an investment of Rs. 6,000 crore over a span of three years starting from 2024. This initiative is expected to enhance local operations and service centre networks in the country.

"The collaboration with BPL marks a strategic milestone in our India journey towards deepening our manufacturing capabilities and expanding our connected ecosystem. By localising tablet production, we are not only reinforcing our commitment to India, but also creating meaningful value for our user community," said Robin Liu, CEO, OnePlus India, regarding the collaboration.

OnePlus Pad Lite, OnePlus Pad 3 Price and Specifications

The OnePlus Pad Lite starts at Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB + 128GB (Wi-Fi) variant. It was launched with a 9,340mAh battery, 33W wired fast charging, MediaTek Helio G100 chipset and an 11-inch HD+ LCD screen.

The company has yet to announce the price of the OnePlus Pad 3, which was unveiled with a 13.2-inch display, Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12,140mAh battery and 80W fast charging support. It will be available for sale in India starting in September.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Tablets, Bhagwati Products Limited, OnePlus Pad Lite, OnePlus Pad 3
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Realme P4 Series Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch in India on August 20
Zomato Gold Membership Renewal Price Drops to One Rupee for Some Customers

Related Stories

OnePlus Partners Bhagwati Products to Assemble OnePlus Pad 3, OnePlus Pad Lite in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V60 With 50-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Debuts in India at This Price
  2. Check Deals on Smartphones During Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025
  3. Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Confirmed to Launch in China This Month
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price, Design, and Key Specifications Leaked
  5. Zomato Now Lets You Renew Your Gold Membership for One Rupee
  6. Realme P4 Series Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch on August 20
  7. Vu Launches Glo QLED TV 2025 (Dolby Edition) in India With These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Partners Bhagwati Products to Assemble OnePlus Pad 3, OnePlus Pad Lite in India
  2. iQOO Z10 Lite 4G With Snapdragon 685 Chip, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Zomato Gold Membership Renewal Price Drops to One Rupee for Some Customers
  4. Realme P4 Series Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch in India on August 20
  5. Sennheiser Accentum Open TWS Earphones Launched in India With IPX4 Rating, Up to 28 Hours of Battery Life
  6. Apple MacBook Model With A-Series Chip, Affordable Price Tag to Launch in Early 2026: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy A07 Design, Colour Options, Key Features Leaked; Tipped to Get Six Android OS Upgrades
  8. Vu Glo QLED TV 2025 (Dolby Edition) Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Pika Labs Launches Social AI Video App on iOS, Unveils New Audio-Driven Video Generation AI Model
  10. Honor X7c 5G Specifications Teased Ahead of India Launch; Will Feature 5,200mAh Battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »