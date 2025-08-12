OnePlus on Tuesday announced a partnership with Indian electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider Bhagwati Products Limited (BPL) to start the local production of its tablets in the country. As part of this collaboration, the recently launched OnePlus Pad Lite and OnePlus Pad 3 will be assembled in the country. The new tablets will be produced at BPL's facility, according to the company. This is the latest move in OnePlus' ongoing efforts to strengthen its supply chain presence in the country amidst growing demand for locally produced devices in India.

OnePlus Says Local Tablet Production Part of Project Starlight Initiative

As part of the new partnership with Bhagwati Products, OnePlus's tablet products will be locally assembled and delivered to customers in India. The recently launched OnePlus Pad Lite and OnePlus Pad 3 will be produced in the country as part of this alliance, according to the Shenzhen-based firm.

OnePlus says it started production of tablets at BPL's main facility in Greater Noida. BPL will offer the infrastructure and support needed to localise and scale OnePlus' tablet production for the domestic market. The brand already produces its smartphones in the country.

The latest move supports OnePlus' long-term growth plans in India and ties into its Project Starlight initiative, which focuses on strengthening local integration. As part of this initiative, OnePlus is expanding its domestic manufacturing capabilities.

The Project Starlight was announced in 2024. As part of the plan, the company has committed an investment of Rs. 6,000 crore over a span of three years starting from 2024. This initiative is expected to enhance local operations and service centre networks in the country.

"The collaboration with BPL marks a strategic milestone in our India journey towards deepening our manufacturing capabilities and expanding our connected ecosystem. By localising tablet production, we are not only reinforcing our commitment to India, but also creating meaningful value for our user community," said Robin Liu, CEO, OnePlus India, regarding the collaboration.

OnePlus Pad Lite, OnePlus Pad 3 Price and Specifications

The OnePlus Pad Lite starts at Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB + 128GB (Wi-Fi) variant. It was launched with a 9,340mAh battery, 33W wired fast charging, MediaTek Helio G100 chipset and an 11-inch HD+ LCD screen.

The company has yet to announce the price of the OnePlus Pad 3, which was unveiled with a 13.2-inch display, Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12,140mAh battery and 80W fast charging support. It will be available for sale in India starting in September.