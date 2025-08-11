Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Live Image Surfaces on Safety Korea Database in Sign of Imminent Launch

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 spotted on the Safety Korea database with model number SM-X135N.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 August 2025 18:02 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Live Image Surfaces on Safety Korea Database in Sign of Imminent Launch

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 was launched in 2023

Highlights
  • Safety Korea has allegedly certified Samsung Galaxy Tab A11
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 could succeed the Galaxy Tab A9
  • Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy Tab A11 alongside Galaxy Tab A11+
Samsung could be preparing to launch the Galaxy Tab A11 as a successor to the Galaxy Tab A9. While the company yet to reveal any plans for a new affordable tablet, a new device was recently spotted on South Korea's Safety Korea certification website. The listing reveals a live image of the device, giving us a very small glimpse at its design ahead of its debut. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 was recently spotted on a few other certification websites, and it is expected to feature a 5,000mAh battery and 15W wired charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Purportedly Certified in South Korea

As per a new listing on the Safety Korea certification website, a Samsung tablet bearing the model number SM-X135N has been certified. This model is widely believed to correspond to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab A11, as it has appeared in several recent certification databases under the same identifier.

samsung galaxy tab a11 safetykorea Samsung Galaxy Tab A11

Samsung SM-X135N
Photo Credit: Safety Korea

 

The listing includes a real-life image of the tablet, revealing a front-facing camera positioned for portrait use. However, apart from this visual detail, no additional information is provided.

Recently, the cellular variant of the Galaxy Tab A11 was spotted on the FCC and IMEI platforms with model number SM-X135G. The listing suggested Bluetooth and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity options. It is expected to support GSM, WCDMA, and LTE networks. It was seen with a 5,000mAh battery and 15W wired charging support.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Tab A11 alongside the Galaxy Tab A11+ model, and they are expected to succeed the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 and Galaxy Tab A9+ from 2023. The Galaxy Tab A9 was released with a starting price tag of Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage (Wi-Fi only) variant.

The Galaxy Tab A9 has an 8.7-inch (800×1,340 pixels) LCD WQXGA display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It has a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC chipset under the hood alongside 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It features an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front camera. The tablet carries a 5,100mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11, Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Specifications, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Tab A9
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Live Image Surfaces on Safety Korea Database in Sign of Imminent Launch
