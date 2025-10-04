Technology News
M5 iPad Pro, AirTag 2 Launch Countdown: This Is When Apple Can Announce October Event

Apple is expected to introduce M5-powered iPad Pro models, updated Vision Pro, and AirTag 2 during the event.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 4 October 2025 15:52 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's October launch event in 2023 was dubbed 'Scary Fast'

Highlights
  • October event may showcase M5 iPad Pro, AirTag 2, and Vision Pro update
  • The 2025 event could occur between October 28 and October 30
  • Pre-orders may begin around November 7 if trends hold
With the iPhone 17 launch in the rear window, all eyes are now on Apple's October event. It is expected to take place this month, showcasing the latest devices in the Cupertino-based tech giant's iPad Pro and smart home device lineup. In recent weeks, leaks have hinted towards the launch of the M5-powered iPad Pro, AirTag 2, and updated Vision Pro, and other devices. Although Apple remains pretty tight-lipped on the exact date of its event, we can deduce will announce the October event based on the trend of yesteryears.

Apple October Event Date

In recent years, Apple has juggled between a dedicated launch event for its products and their introduction through simple press releases. In 2021, the company introduced the M1-powered MacBook Pro models, AirPods 3, and new colours of the HomePod mini during its Fall event on October 18.

A year later, it announced the M2-powered iPad, 10th-generation iPad, and third-generation Apple TV 4K via press releases, again on October 18. The tech giant switched back to a live event, dubbed Scary Fast, held on October 30, 2023, where it unveiled the M3-powered MacBook Pro and iMac.

Meanwhile, last year's M4-powered MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac mini models were released via press release and a short introduction video. This trend suggests that Apple tends to host a live event for its product launches every other year. Since there was no Apple event in 2024, we can expect the company to announce its Fall event this year.

While the company used to introduce its new products in mid-October, it switched to an end-of-the-month release timeline in the last two years. Thus, Apple's 2025 October event could also take place in the last week of the current month, possibly between October 28 and October 30.

If this turns out to be accurate, then pre-orders for the launched products would begin the next week after their release, likely on November 7. Meanwhile, you can read about all of the expected launches during the October event here.

However, the aforementioned is based on previous trends and is pure speculation. With the launch being just a month away, we can expect Apple to announce the iPhone 17 launch date soon.

Comments

Further reading: apple october event, apple event, AirTag 2, Apple Vision Pro, iPad Pro M5, Apple
