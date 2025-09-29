Technology News
Apple's M5-Powered MacBook Pro, Air Models Reported to Enter Mass Production Soon; Launch Slated for 2026

Apple is also said to have plans to introduce two new Mac monitors alongside MacBook Pro and Air models.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 29 September 2025 09:01 IST
Apple’s M5-Powered MacBook Pro, Air Models Reported to Enter Mass Production Soon; Launch Slated for 2026

Apple usually launches its MacBook Pro models during its October event

Highlights
  • New MacBook Pro and Air models will be powered by the M5 chipset
  • Apple may delay its October MacBook launch due to supply issues
  • Apple also plans to launch two new Mac monitors, codenamed J427 and J527
Following the launch of the iPhone 17 series on September 9, all eyes are now on Apple's October event, where it usually unveils its latest MacBook models. However, the Cupertino-based tech giant has been rumoured to face supply-chain issues that could lead to their delayed launch. As per a seasoned journalist, the M5-powered MacBook Pro and MacBook Air will enter mass production soon. Alongside, Apple is reported to be preparing to launch new external monitors.

Apple's Upcoming M5-Powered MacBooks, External Monitors

After the iPhone 17 launch, Apple's focus has now shifted to its other products. In the latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman wrote about the upcoming Apple devices. The company is said to be preparing the launch of several new models. As per Gurman, the new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models, powered by the M5 chipset, may enter mass production soon.

The MacBook Pro is said to have two models codenamed J714 and J716, while J813 and J815 models of the MacBook Air are also expected. However, there may not be much in terms of upgrades, apart from the new chipset. Apple is said to have reserved major changes for its M6-powered MacBook models.

While Apple usually follows an October launch timeline for the MacBooks, there could be a slight delay in its M5-powered MacBook launch due to supply-chain issues. They are expected to be launched early next year. However, there is precedent for this launch window. Notably, the brand introduced its M2 Pro and M2 Max-powered MacBook Pro models in January 2023.

Beyond this, Apple is also said to have plans to introduce two new Mac monitors. The purported devices may come with J427 and J527 codenames and could follow a similar launch timeline as the MacBook models. They are expected to debut sometime between later this year and early 2026.

Notably, the iPad Pro will reportedly be refreshed with an M5 chipset, and it could be one of the first devices introduced after the ‘Awe Dropping' event. It is expected to be announced at Apple's October event, equipped with a new chipset and a portrait-facing selfie camera. It is expected to be joined by an AirTag 2 announcement and an iterative successor to the Apple Vision Pro.

Comments

Further reading: MacBook Pro, Macbook Air, MacBook, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI)
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Portable SSDs From Samsung, SanDisk, Western Digital, and More

Apple’s M5-Powered MacBook Pro, Air Models Reported to Enter Mass Production Soon; Launch Slated for 2026
