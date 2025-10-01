Technology News
Apple's iPad Pro With M5 Chip Spotted in Unboxing Video; Design, Specifications Leaked

The design of the iPad Pro with M5 chipset looks unchanged from the M4-powered iPad Pro, indicating that the main upgrades could be internal.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 October 2025 11:01 IST
Apple's iPad Pro With M5 Chip Spotted in Unboxing Video; Design, Specifications Leaked

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Wylsacom

iPad Pro (M5) is shown in a black finish in the video and the retail box includes a 45W charger

  • Apple is expected to launch the iPad Pro powered by M5 chipset in October
  • It is shown running in iPadOS 26.0
  • The retail box shown is nearly identical to that of the current M4 model
Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch its next generation iPad Pro powered by the M5 chipset in the coming weeks. However, an unboxing video of the unannounced M5 powered iPad Pro has already surfaced online, giving us a good look at the purported device. As per the videos, the M5 iPad Pro closely resembles the M4 variant in terms of design. It retains the same thin aluminium chassis and a single rear camera setup. Apple is expected to bring more internal upgrades than external changes with the M5 iPad Pro.

Leaked iPad Pro With M5 Chip Reportedly Features 13-Inch Display

Russian YouTuber Wylsacom posted an unboxing video of the purported iPad Pro with an M5 chip. The device seen in the unboxing video features a 13-inch display, 256GB of storage, and is powered by the sucessor to the M4 chip, which has yet to be unveiled by Apple.

The retail box shown in the video is nearly identical to that of the current M4 model, and the tablet also appears to retain the design language of the previous model. It maintains the aluminium chassis, single rear camera setup and single front facing camera.

The iPad Pro (M5) is shown in a black finish, and the retail box includes a 45W charger that replaces the previous 20W adapter. It is shown running in iPadOS 26.0 and has an August 2025 battery manufacturing date. There is no 'iPad Pro' branding on the rear panel.

In the video, both tablets were tested using Geekbench 6, where the new M5 iPad Pro completed the benchmark slightly faster. The benchmark results reveal that the M5 iPad Pro features a 9-core CPU, just like the M4 variant. The new model got a single core score of 4,133 and a multi core score of 15,437. The M4 iPad Pro, on the other hand, achieved 3,748 (single core) and 13,428 (multi core) scores.

The benchmark scores suggest that the new M5 model offers around 10 percent improvement in single-core and 15 percent in multi core scores on Geekbench. Additionally, the L2 cache has been increased from 4MB to 6MB. In Geekbench testing, the YouTuber states that the graphics performance has improved 35 percent compared to the M4.

Apple is expected to launch the iPad Pro powered by the M5 chipset later this month. It is expected to be announced alongside the AirTag 2.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Nothing Launches Essential AI Suite for Creating Personalised Apps; First Step Towards AI-Native OS, Says Carl Pei

