Vivo X300 and X300 Pro Launch Today: Expected Price, Specifications, Zeiss Camera Details and More

Here's all you need to know about the Vivo X300 series, including its price, features and specifications ahead of their launch today.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 13 October 2025 09:07 IST
Vivo X300 and X300 Pro Launch Today: Expected Price, Specifications, Zeiss Camera Details and More

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X300 series is expected to come with Zeiss-backed cameras

Highlights
  • Vivo X300 series is confirmed to include standard and Pro models
  • Both handsets will be powered by Dimensity 9500 chipset
  • The Pro model is expected to feature V1 and V3+ imaging chips
The Vivo X300 series is all set to go official in China today (October 13) as the successor to the Vivo X200 series. The upcoming flagship lineup from the China-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) is confirmed to comprise two models — the Vivo X300 and the Vivo X300 Pro. In the weeks leading up to the launch, Vivo has revealed several details about the handsets, including their chipsets, camera specifications, colourways, and design.

Here's all you need to know about the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro, including their price, expected features and specifications ahead of their launch today.

Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Price, Colour Options (Expected)

According to leaks, the Vivo X300 could be priced at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 58,000) for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. In India, the handset is expected to cost about Rs. 69,999. The Vivo X300 Pro could be priced at Rs. 99,999.

Vivo says it will offer the X300 in four colour options — Free Blue, Comfortable Purple, Pure Black, and Lucky Colour. Meanwhile, the Pro model's finishes will include Wilderness Brown, Simple White, Free Blue and Pure Black shades.

However, keep in mind that the names have been machine translated from Chinese and may yet differ from their global counterparts. The handsets are expected to be initially limited to the Chinese market before making their global and Indian debut sometime later this year.

Vivo X300 Features, Specifications (Expected)

The standard Vivo X300 is expected to feature a 6.31-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is confirmed to measure 7.95mm in thickness and tip the scales at 190g.

In the camera department, the handset may feature a Zeiss-tuned rear setup, led by a 200-megapixel main Samsung HPB sensor, a 50-megapixel Sony LYT602 periscope telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 ultra-wide-angle camera. It is expected to have a 50-megapixel selfie shooter on the front.

The company has confirmed that its upcoming compact flagship will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. The handset will ship with Vivo's new Android 16-based OriginOS 6 firmware.

The Vivo X300 is expected to pack a 6,040mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging support.

Vivo X300 Pro Features, Specifications (Expected)

The Vivo X300 Pro is expected to have a larger 6.78-inch micro-curved 1.5K LTPO OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may have a 7.99mm thickness and tip the scales at 226g.

The handset is also said to have a Zeiss-tuned optics system, but with improved sensors. The handset's camera unit will likely include a 50-megapixel primary Sony LYT-828 sensor, a 59-megapixel Samsung JN1 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 200-megapixel Samsung HPB periscope telephoto shooter.

The Vivo X300 Pro will get the same Dimensity 9500 SoC as the standard model, but it will also be complemented by a new V1 imaging chip and V3+ for better computational photography. It is also expected to run on Android 16-based OriginOS 6 firmware.

As per reports, the Vivo X300 Pro will have a larger 6,510mAh battery. It will support wired and wireless fast charging at 90W and 40W, respectively.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Further reading: vivo X300, Vivo X300 Price, Vivo X300 Specifications, Vivo X300 Series, Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300 Pro specifications, Vivo X300 Pro Price, Vivo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
iPhone Air Review: Thincredible

Vivo X300 and X300 Pro Launch Today: Expected Price, Specifications, Zeiss Camera Details and More
