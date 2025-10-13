The Vivo X300 series is all set to go official in China today (October 13) as the successor to the Vivo X200 series. The upcoming flagship lineup from the China-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) is confirmed to comprise two models — the Vivo X300 and the Vivo X300 Pro. In the weeks leading up to the launch, Vivo has revealed several details about the handsets, including their chipsets, camera specifications, colourways, and design.

Here's all you need to know about the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro, including their price, expected features and specifications ahead of their launch today.

Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Price, Colour Options (Expected)

According to leaks, the Vivo X300 could be priced at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 58,000) for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. In India, the handset is expected to cost about Rs. 69,999. The Vivo X300 Pro could be priced at Rs. 99,999.

Vivo says it will offer the X300 in four colour options — Free Blue, Comfortable Purple, Pure Black, and Lucky Colour. Meanwhile, the Pro model's finishes will include Wilderness Brown, Simple White, Free Blue and Pure Black shades.

However, keep in mind that the names have been machine translated from Chinese and may yet differ from their global counterparts. The handsets are expected to be initially limited to the Chinese market before making their global and Indian debut sometime later this year.

Vivo X300 Features, Specifications (Expected)

The standard Vivo X300 is expected to feature a 6.31-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is confirmed to measure 7.95mm in thickness and tip the scales at 190g.

In the camera department, the handset may feature a Zeiss-tuned rear setup, led by a 200-megapixel main Samsung HPB sensor, a 50-megapixel Sony LYT602 periscope telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 ultra-wide-angle camera. It is expected to have a 50-megapixel selfie shooter on the front.

The company has confirmed that its upcoming compact flagship will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. The handset will ship with Vivo's new Android 16-based OriginOS 6 firmware.

The Vivo X300 is expected to pack a 6,040mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging support.

Vivo X300 Pro Features, Specifications (Expected)

The Vivo X300 Pro is expected to have a larger 6.78-inch micro-curved 1.5K LTPO OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may have a 7.99mm thickness and tip the scales at 226g.

The handset is also said to have a Zeiss-tuned optics system, but with improved sensors. The handset's camera unit will likely include a 50-megapixel primary Sony LYT-828 sensor, a 59-megapixel Samsung JN1 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 200-megapixel Samsung HPB periscope telephoto shooter.

The Vivo X300 Pro will get the same Dimensity 9500 SoC as the standard model, but it will also be complemented by a new V1 imaging chip and V3+ for better computational photography. It is also expected to run on Android 16-based OriginOS 6 firmware.

As per reports, the Vivo X300 Pro will have a larger 6,510mAh battery. It will support wired and wireless fast charging at 90W and 40W, respectively.