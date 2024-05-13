Apple unveiled the new iPad Pro and iPad Air lineup at the 'Let Loose' event last week. The Cupertino giant did not release an update to the iPad Mini this time, instead, we got a new Apple Pencil Pro and an updated Magic Keyboard. However, this has given Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reason to believe that the tech giant could unveil a new iPad mini at the end of the year. The sixth generation iPad mini was launched at the end of 2021.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman (via @appltrack) stated that the new iPad mini will be launched at “the end of this year at the earliest". The analyst reportedly believes the smallest tablet will come with a faster chip inside, but no other major upgrades. The upcoming model could replace the currently available iPad Mini 2021.

The iPad Mini has not received a refresh since September 2021 (Review). It is powered by the A15 Bionic processor and is priced at Rs. 64,900 for the Wi-Fi variant with 256GB storage. The seventh-generation iPad Mini is rumoured to get an A16 chip and a slightly larger display than the existing model.

Apple announced the iPad Air and iPad Pro models alongside new Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard at its Lets Loose event last week. The Air now comes in 10.9-inch and 13-inch display variants with Liquid Retina (LCD) screen and runs on octa-core M2 chip. The iPad Pro features a 'Tandem OLED' screen and is available in 11-inch and 13-inch display options. It features Apple's M4 chip coupled with up to 2TB of storage. All new models run on iPadOS 17.

The iPad Pro (2024) price in India starts at Rs. 99,900 for the base model with an 11-inch screen while the iPad Air (2024) has an initial price tag of Rs. 59,900 for the base 11-inch model. The Apple Pencil Pro is priced at Rs. 11,900 while the new Magic Keyboard has a starting price tag of Rs. 29,900.

