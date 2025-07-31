Technology News
English Edition

iPhone 17 Lineup Could See Price Hikes Across the Board, Except for Standard Model

Apple is reportedly planning to increase the prices of iPhone 17 series to help offset rising component costs and tariffs related to China.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 July 2025 11:42 IST
iPhone 17 Lineup Could See Price Hikes Across the Board, Except for Standard Model

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 17 is expected to retain the same launch price as the iPhone 16

Highlights
  • Apple could increase prices for the new iPhone 17 lineup
  • iPhone 17 Air could come with a starting price tag of $949
  • iPhone 17 series is rumoured to go official in September second week
Advertisement

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17 series in September, and rumours surrounding the new lineup have been circulating for a while. A new investor note by Jefferies analyst Edison Lee provides insight into the pricing of the iPhone 17 family. Apple is reportedly considering price hikes for its new lineup. The Cupertino technology giant will attribute these increases to the rising component costs and the ongoing tariff war between the US and China. The price of the vanilla iPhone 17 is said to match the launch price of the iPhone 16.

Apple Could Increase Prices for iPhone 17 Slim, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max

According to Jefferies analyst Edison Lee, Apple is likely to raise prices for the iPhone 17 lineup by about $50 (roughly Rs. 4,000) over the iPhone 16 series. If this prediction is accurate, the iPhone 17 Pro could start at $1,049 (roughly Rs. 91,000), up from the iPhone 16 Pro's $999 (roughly Rs. 87,000). The iPhone 17 Pro Max may be priced at $1,249 (roughly Rs. 1,09,000), compared to the iPhone 16 Pro Max's $1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,00,700).

The iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to succeed the iPhone 16 Plus, might launch with a starting price of $949 (roughly Rs. 83,000). Notably, the iPhone 16 Plus was launched with a starting price tag of $899 (roughly Rs. 75,500).

The analyst suggests that the iPhone 17 is expected to retain the same launch price as the iPhone 16, with no price increase this year. This suggests the iPhone 17 could start at $799 (roughly Rs. 67,100)

According to Lee, Apple is planning to raise prices for the iPhone 17 Slim, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max to help offset rising component costs and tariffs related to China. Additional cost factors, such as potential tariffs from India and other sectors, have not yet been included.

The iPhone 17 series is rumoured to go official between September 8 and September 12. The base iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air are said to run on the Apple A19 chip, while the iPhone 17 Pro models could feature the A19 Pro chip.

Apple is said to pack 8GB of RAM in the iPhone 17. The iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models could ship with 12GB RAM. The Pro lineup is tipped to get a 48-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 12-megapixel selfie shooter. They are likely to feature a new vapour chamber cooling system and scratch-resistant and anti-reflective display coating.

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Massive screen size
  • Brilliant display
  • Performance beast
  • Camera Control is a boon
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Bad
  • Big phone for one-hand use
  • Expensive
  • No Apple Intelligence at launch
  • Slow-wired charging support
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A18 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Plus

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning display
  • Solid build quality and lovely colour options
  • Battery life is bonkers on this one
  • Excellent for gaming and performance (in general)
  • Improved cameras
  • Bad
  • Still offers a 60Hz refresh rate and misses out on AOD (always-on display)
  • No fast charging
  • Comes with USB 2
  • No Apple Intelligence features out of the box
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Plus review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A18
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Price, iPhone 17 Pro Max Price, iPhone 17 Pro Price, iPhone 17 Air Price, Apple
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Pixel 10 Series Price and Offers Leaked Ahead of August 20 Launch
Top 5 Ink Tank Printers Under Rs. 15,000 for Reliable Home Printing in 2025

Related Stories

iPhone 17 Lineup Could See Price Hikes Across the Board, Except for Standard Model
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Freedom Sale 2025 Highlights: Best Deals on Phones, Tablets and More
  2. Google Pixel 9a Review: A Really Good Buy
  3. Vivo T4R 5G Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC
  4. Samsung Launches Galaxy Book 4 Edge AI PC in India With These Features
  5. Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 to Start Tonight; Smartphone Deals Teased
  6. Google Pixel 10 Series Price, Offers Leaked Ahead of August 20 Launch
  7. iQOO Z10 Turbo+, TWS Air 3 Pro Launch Date Confirmed: Specifications
  8. Nothing OS 4.0 Closed Beta for the Phone 3 Begins: Know How to Apply
#Latest Stories
  1. PSR J0922+0638 Pulsar Keeps Glitching Every 550 Days, Scientists Are Intrigued
  2. Starlink’s Unintended Signals Threaten Astronomical Research, Study Finds
  3. DogMan OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This American Animated Movie Online?
  4. Love Hurts OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Xbox Game Pass Hit Nearly $5 Billion in Revenue for the First Time in FY 2025, Microsoft Says
  6. Samsung Tri-Fold Phone to Launch in H2 2025; Galaxy S25 FE Teased to Debut Earlier
  7. Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 to Start Tonight With Discounts on iPhone 16, Galaxy S24, Nothing Phone 3a, More
  8. Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Services Rolling Out in Surat, Meerut, and Seven Other Cities With Special Introductory Offers
  9. Qualcomm Said to be Developing Another High-End Chipset; Could Offer Snapdragon 8 Elite-Level Performance
  10. Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge Could Bring Battery Improvements Over Their Predecessors
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »