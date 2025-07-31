Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17 series in September, and rumours surrounding the new lineup have been circulating for a while. A new investor note by Jefferies analyst Edison Lee provides insight into the pricing of the iPhone 17 family. Apple is reportedly considering price hikes for its new lineup. The Cupertino technology giant will attribute these increases to the rising component costs and the ongoing tariff war between the US and China. The price of the vanilla iPhone 17 is said to match the launch price of the iPhone 16.

Apple Could Increase Prices for iPhone 17 Slim, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max

According to Jefferies analyst Edison Lee, Apple is likely to raise prices for the iPhone 17 lineup by about $50 (roughly Rs. 4,000) over the iPhone 16 series. If this prediction is accurate, the iPhone 17 Pro could start at $1,049 (roughly Rs. 91,000), up from the iPhone 16 Pro's $999 (roughly Rs. 87,000). The iPhone 17 Pro Max may be priced at $1,249 (roughly Rs. 1,09,000), compared to the iPhone 16 Pro Max's $1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,00,700).

Jefferies analyst Edison Lee maintained a Hold rating and $188.32 price target on Apple. He noted strong iPhone demand in Q2 2025, with U.S. telcos reporting ~22% growth in equipment sales — the highest in six quarters. This… — *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) July 30, 2025

The iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to succeed the iPhone 16 Plus, might launch with a starting price of $949 (roughly Rs. 83,000). Notably, the iPhone 16 Plus was launched with a starting price tag of $899 (roughly Rs. 75,500).

The analyst suggests that the iPhone 17 is expected to retain the same launch price as the iPhone 16, with no price increase this year. This suggests the iPhone 17 could start at $799 (roughly Rs. 67,100)

According to Lee, Apple is planning to raise prices for the iPhone 17 Slim, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max to help offset rising component costs and tariffs related to China. Additional cost factors, such as potential tariffs from India and other sectors, have not yet been included.

The iPhone 17 series is rumoured to go official between September 8 and September 12. The base iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air are said to run on the Apple A19 chip, while the iPhone 17 Pro models could feature the A19 Pro chip.

Apple is said to pack 8GB of RAM in the iPhone 17. The iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models could ship with 12GB RAM. The Pro lineup is tipped to get a 48-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 12-megapixel selfie shooter. They are likely to feature a new vapour chamber cooling system and scratch-resistant and anti-reflective display coating.