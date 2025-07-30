Technology News
The wholesale value of the Indian phone market grew 18 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2025, achieving the highest value ever recorded.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 July 2025 15:22 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

There is high consumer demand for the iPhone 16 (pictured)

Highlights
  • India's mobile shipments witnessed a slump in Q1 of 2025
  • Vivo has become the top brand in terms of volume
  • Samsung topped the list in terms of value
India's smartphone shipments in the second quarter of 2025 have grown 8 percent year-on-year (YoY), according to a market research firm. The growth was largely driven by a 33 percent growth in new phone launches across various segments, signalling aggressive efforts from brands to capitalise on rising demand, especially in the mid and premium price segments. Additionally, Apple's iPhone 16 was the most shipped handset in the quarter, hinting at its high market demand. On top of this, Nothing, for the sixth consecutive quarter, remained the fastest-growing mobile brand, witnessing a jump of 146 percent YoY.

India's Smartphone Market Recovers in Q2 2025

According to Counterpoint's Monthly India Smartphone Tracker, India's smartphone market, in terms of shipments, has grown 8 percent in Q2 2025, compared to its performance in Q2 2024. After witnessing a slump in Q1 2025, India's smartphone market is now following an upward trajectory because of a 33 percent increase in new handset launches in the mid and premium price ranges, more sales during the summer sales, aggressive marketing from brands, easy EMI options, and bundled offers.

The wholesale mobile market, in value, grew 18 percent YoY in Q2 2025, which is the highest it has ever reached in this particular quarter. The report highlighted that, as the market sentiment improves, the ultra-premium smartphone segment (price above Rs. 45,000) saw a YoY growth of 37 percent, making it the fastest-growing price category. This particular segment also significantly aided the Indian mobile market in achieving this level of growth in Q2, in terms of value.

Two tech giants, Apple and Samsung, capitalised on this by initiating trade-in programs, offering easy no-cost EMIs, and special summer discounts. These moves made the flagship handsets affordable and accessible to the aspirational consumer. Moreover, Samsung topped the list in value, commanding 23 percent market share.

However, Apple's iPhone 16 became the most-shipped handset in Q2, signalling strong market demand. This was primarily due to the ongoing promotions, extended EMI options, and better retail execution. This is the highest ever Q2 shipments that the tech giant has ever recorded.

In terms of volume, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo, excluding IQOO, grabbed the top spot. The company was able to achieve this with the help of strong demand in the Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 15,000 price category. Vivo Y and T series handsets performed the best. Samsung, clocking the second-highest volume, was supported by its “aggressive” summer offers on the Galaxy A and S series phones.

How Did Other Brands Perform?

Carl Pei-led Nothing saw its shipments increase 146 percent YoY in Q2 of 2025. It retained its fastest-growing phone brand tag for the sixth consecutive quarter. The report highlighted that the jump was primarily driven by the launch of its CMF by Nothing Phone 2 Pro and the company's steady retail expansion. On the other hand, 86 percent more Motorola smartphones were shipped in this quarter, compared to Q2 2024, which is attributed to the “strong” market demand for its G and Edge-series handsets. The company was also able to deepen its retail presence in the smaller cities.

Indian phone brand Lava became the fastest-growing brand in the under Rs. 10,000 price category in Q2 2025. The company saw a 156 percent YoY growth due to “competitive launches”, a relatively stock Android experience, and improved after-sales service. In terms of chipsets, MediaTek led India's smartphone SoC market, followed by Qualcomm. Other than this, OnePlus' ultra-premium segment rose by 75 percent YoY, and Realme also expanded into the same price category.

