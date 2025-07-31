Technology News
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on iPad Air, MacBook, AirPods, Other Apple Products

Amazon's Great Freedom Festival 2025 is offering up to 75 percent off on electronics and accessories.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 31 July 2025 17:26 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on iPad Air, MacBook, AirPods, Other Apple Products

Photo Credit: Amazon

Apple’s Mac Mini with the M4 Pro chip is available at a discounted price of Rs. 1,39,990

Highlights
  • Apple products are listed with discounted prices during the sale
  • AirPods 4 are listed for Rs. 11,499 in the Freedom Sale 2025
  • Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users can get additional cashback
Amazon's Great Freedom Festival 2025 is now live in India, offering up to 75 percent off on electronics and accessories. The sale started today (July 31) at 12pm for all shoppers, after providing a 12-hour exclusive early access for Prime members. While iPhone deals are a major highlight, Apple's other products, including iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, AirPods, and accessories, are also available at reduced prices. Shoppers can further benefit from bank offers and no-cost EMI options to make their purchases more affordable. 

As part of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, Apple's Mac Mini with the M4 Pro chip is available at a discounted price of Rs. 1,39,990, down from the actual MRP of Rs. 1,49,900. The AirPods 4 are listed for Rs. 11,499, compared to the original price of Rs. 12,900. Apple's latest wearables, including the Watch Series 10, iPad Air and iMac models, are also featured in the sale with lowered prices.

We've already rounded up the top deals on products like the iPhone 15, currently available at discounted rates during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. You can also trade in your old devices to receive extra savings on your purchase.

Shoppers can avail of additional payment offers to further reduce the effective price of Apple products. The e-commerce major has associated with SBI Cards to provide up to 10 percent savings on payments made through their credit cards and EMI transactions. Buyers can avail of coupon discounts. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users can get additional cashback. 

Here's a Roundup of Some of the Best Deals on Popular Apple Products 

Product Name List Price Sale Price Amazon Link
iPad Air 11-inch (M3) Rs. 59,900 Rs. 51,900  Buy Now
MacBook Air 13-inch (M4 Chip)  Rs. 1,19,900 Rs. 1,09,990 Buy Now
Apple MacBook Pro  (M4 Pro Chip) 2,65,990  Rs. 2,89,900 Rs. 2,65,990  Buy Now
Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm) Rs. 46,900 Rs. 45,900 Buy Now
Apple AirPods 4  Rs. 12,900   Rs. 11,499     Buy Now
Apple 2024 iMac (M4 Chip) Rs. 1,34,900 Rs. 1,24,990  Buy Now
Apple 2024 Mac Mini Desktop Computer (M4 Pro Chip) Rs. 1,49,900 Rs. 1,39,990 Buy Now
Apple iPad 11 (A16 chip) Rs. 34,900 Rs. 32,900  Buy Now
Apple Pencil Pro Rs. 11,900 Rs. 10,499 Buy Now

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Festival, Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025, Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, Amazon Sale, Sale Offers 2025, Apple
