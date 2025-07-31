Amazon's Great Freedom Festival 2025 is now live in India, offering up to 75 percent off on electronics and accessories. The sale started today (July 31) at 12pm for all shoppers, after providing a 12-hour exclusive early access for Prime members. While iPhone deals are a major highlight, Apple's other products, including iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, AirPods, and accessories, are also available at reduced prices. Shoppers can further benefit from bank offers and no-cost EMI options to make their purchases more affordable.

As part of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, Apple's Mac Mini with the M4 Pro chip is available at a discounted price of Rs. 1,39,990, down from the actual MRP of Rs. 1,49,900. The AirPods 4 are listed for Rs. 11,499, compared to the original price of Rs. 12,900. Apple's latest wearables, including the Watch Series 10, iPad Air and iMac models, are also featured in the sale with lowered prices.

We've already rounded up the top deals on products like the iPhone 15, currently available at discounted rates during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. You can also trade in your old devices to receive extra savings on your purchase.

Shoppers can avail of additional payment offers to further reduce the effective price of Apple products. The e-commerce major has associated with SBI Cards to provide up to 10 percent savings on payments made through their credit cards and EMI transactions. Buyers can avail of coupon discounts. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users can get additional cashback.

Here's a Roundup of Some of the Best Deals on Popular Apple Products

