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Honor MagicPad 3 Pro 12.3 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, Slim 4.8mm Profile and 10,100mAh Battery

The Honor MagicPad 3 Pro 12.3 sports a 12.3-inch 3K (3,000x1,920 pixels) OLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 April 2026 10:55 IST
Honor MagicPad 3 Pro 12.3 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, Slim 4.8mm Profile and 10,100mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor MagicPad 3 Pro 12.3 comes in Moonlight White and Starry Sky Grey (translated) finishes

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Highlights
  • The OLED display delivers up to 3000 nits of peak brightness
  • The tablet offers up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage
  • It supports the Smart Touch Keyboard and Magic Pencil 3
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Honor has launched the MagicPad 3 Pro 12.3 tablet in China on Thursday, expanding its premium tablet lineup with a focus on display, performance, and AI capabilities. The tablet features a 12.3-inch 3K OLED panel with a 165Hz refresh rate and up to 3000 nits peak brightness, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 platform. It runs MagicOS 10 based on Android 16 and packs a 10,100mAh battery. The model follows the earlier Honor MagicPad 3 Pro 13.3, which debuted in October 2025.

Honor MagicPad 3 Pro 12.3 Price, Availability

The Honor MagicPad 3 Pro 12.3 price in China starts at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 66,100) for the 8GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 512GB models are priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 69,000), CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 75,900), and CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 82,800), respectively.

The tablet is offered in Moonlight White and Starry Sky Grey colour options. Honor has opened pre-orders for the tablet across its official channels, including Honor Mall, authorised e-commerce platforms, experience stores, and offline retail outlets in China. The first sale is scheduled for April 30.

Honor MagicPad 3 Pro 12.3 Features, Specifications

The Honor MagicPad 3 Pro 12.3 sports a 12.3-inch 3K (3,000x1,920 pixels) OLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate, up to 3,000 nits peak brightness and a 93 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The tablet runs MagicOS 10.0 based on Android 16 and includes AI features such as the YOYO assistant and a Linux-based environment for deploying tools like OpenClaw and IDEs, enabling a PC-like workflow.

For optics, the Honor MagicPad 3 Pro 12.3 includes a 13-megapixel rear camera with autofocus and a 9-megapixel front camera. It features an eight-speaker system with high and low crossover design and AI spatial audio for an immersive sound experience. The tablet features a multi-layer VC and graphite cooling system with a total heat dissipation area of up to 148,717 sq mm, designed to efficiently spread heat and maintain sustained performance.

The Honor MagicPad 3 Pro 12.3 packs a 10,100mAh battery with 66W fast charging support and 27W reverse charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi 6, dual-band support, Bluetooth 6.0, and a wide range of audio codecs, including LDAC, aptX Adaptive, and LHDC 5.0. The tablet also supports advanced antenna architecture for improved signal stability. It measures 273.4mm x 178.8mm x 4.8mm and weighs approximately 450g, featuring an all-metal unibody design with a slim profile.

The tablet also supports accessories such as the Smart Touch Keyboard and the Magic Pencil 3 stylus.

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Further reading: Honor MagicPad 3 Pro 12.3, Honor MagicPad 3 Pro 12.3 Price, Honor MagicPad 3 Pro 12.3 Launch, Honor MagicPad 3 Pro 12.3 Features, Honor, Honor MagicPad 3 Series
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Honor MagicPad 3 Pro 12.3 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, Slim 4.8mm Profile and 10,100mAh Battery
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