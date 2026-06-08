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Bitcoin Rebounds Above $62,000 as Buyers Return at Lower Prices Despite ETF Outflow Concerns

Investors are awaiting US inflation data and the Federal Reserve signals for clues on the market’s next move.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 June 2026 13:25 IST
Bitcoin Rebounds Above $62,000 as Buyers Return at Lower Prices Despite ETF Outflow Concerns

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Jen Titus

Investors remain cautious despite Bitcoin’s recovery from recent lows

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Highlights
  • Bitcoin’s RSI hits its most oversold level since 2020
  • Stablecoins dominate trading activity amid market caution
  • Long-term holders continue to avoid panic selling
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Bitcoin traded near $62,850 (roughly Rs. 60.1 lakh) on Monday, as the cryptocurrency market attempted to stabilise following a sharp correction driven by ETF outflows and weaker institutional demand. The world's largest cryptocurrency has witnessed a decline of 13.95 percent in the last 24 hours, based on today's market data. Ethereum (ETH) was trading near $1,660 (roughly Rs. 1.59 lakh), reflecting a selective recovery across the broader crypto market. Bitcoin is currently priced around Rs. 59.7 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades near Rs. 1.57 lakh, as per today's Gadgets 360 price tracker.

Bitcoin recovered toward the $63,000 (roughly Rs. 60.2 lakh) level after rebounding from recent lows as buyers emerged at lower prices. Analysts noted that continued ETF outflows, softer institutional participation, and uncertainty surrounding upcoming US inflation data and Federal Reserve policy decisions are still limiting stronger bullish momentum despite the latest recovery attempt.

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ETF Flows, Inflation Data Remain Key Market Drivers

Major altcoins traded mixed on Monday as investors remained cautious about broader market direction. Binance Coin (BNB) was priced around $595.13 (roughly Rs. 56,900), while Solana (SOL) traded near $65.43 (roughly Rs. 6,260). XRP hovered around $1.13 (roughly Rs. 108), and Dogecoin (DOGE) traded near $0.085 (roughly Rs. 8.1), indicating that risk appetite remains subdued across large-cap digital assets.

Explaining the latest market setup, Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst at Mudrex, said, “The robust labour market reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve may keep monetary policy restrictive for longer, leading to weakness across risk assets. However, the sell-off pushed Bitcoin's daily RSI to around 15.5, its most oversold level since the March 2020 market crash. Historically, similar RSI readings in 2020 and February 2026 were followed by rebounds of roughly 50 percent and 30 percent, respectively. If the same trend continues, Bitcoin could target the $80,000 (roughly Rs. 76.5 lakh) zone in the coming weeks.”

Providing a broader assessment of market conditions, Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com, said, “The recent correction has coincided with continued outflows from US spot Bitcoin ETFs, reflecting weaker institutional participation. Market participants are awaiting key US inflation data [...] Investors should avoid making decisions based solely on short-term price movements. ETF flows, inflation data, and Bitcoin's ability to stay above the $61,000-$62,000 (roughly Rs. 58.3 lakh–Rs. 59.3 lakh) support zone will remain key indicators. Together, they may help determine the market's next direction.”

Commenting on current sentiment, the CoinSwitch Markets Desk said, “Over $3 billion (roughly Rs. 28,683 crore) has exited US spot Bitcoin ETFs in recent weeks, while investors have increasingly rotated capital into AI-related stocks and upcoming tech IPOs. Ethereum remains under pressure below $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1.91 lakh), and most major altcoins are struggling to attract fresh buying interest. Despite the price decline, on-chain data suggests long-term holders are not panic-selling, which is a positive sign for market stability.”

Overall, analysts said the crypto market is attempting to stabilise after recent selling pressure, but ETF outflows, softer institutional demand, and uncertainty around upcoming US inflation data continue to keep investors cautious. Bitcoin's ability to hold above the $60,000-$62,000 (roughly Rs. 57.4 lakh–Rs. 59.3 lakh) support range and reclaim the $65,000-$66,000 (roughly Rs. 62.1 lakh–Rs. 63.1 lakh) zone will remain key to improving near-term market sentiment.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

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Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Crypto Prices
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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