Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Honor MagicPad 3 Pro Launched With 12,450mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC Alongside MagicPad 3 (12.5)

Honor MagicPad 3 Pro Launched With 12,450mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC Alongside MagicPad 3 (12.5)

Honor MagicPad 3 Pro runs on MagicOS 10, which is based on Android 16.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 October 2025 18:31 IST
Honor MagicPad 3 Pro Launched With 12,450mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC Alongside MagicPad 3 (12.5)

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor MagicPad 3 Pro comes in gold, grey and white colourways

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Honor MagicPad 3 Pro sports a 13.3-inch screen
  • The tablet's display supports a 165Hz refresh rate
  • The Honor MagicPad 3 Pro is bundled with a smart touch keyboard
Advertisement

Honor MagicPad 3 Pro was launched in China alongside the base Honor MagicPad 3 (12.5). The tablet sports a 13.3-inch display with a 165Hz refresh rate and ships with MagicOS 10, based on Android 16. It is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and a large 12,450mAh battery. The tablet is bundled with a smart touch keyboard and a stylus. It supports easy data transfers between iOS, Android and HarmonyOS ecosystems. The tablet is sold in grey, gold and white colourways.

Honor MagicPad 3 Pro 13.3, Honor MagicPad 3 (12.5) Price, Availability

Honor MagicPad 3 Pro 13.3 price in China starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 49,400) for the 12GB + 256GB option, and is available at a special launch price of CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 47,000) on JD.com and Honor Mall. The 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB variants are marked at CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 54,400) and CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 58,100). It comes in Floating Gold, Moon Shadow White and Starry Sky Grey (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Meanwhile, the price of the Honor MagicPad 3 (12.5) begins at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 33,400) for the 8GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 256GB costs CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 37,300). The 8GB + 256GB Soft Light Version is also priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 37,300). The tablet is sold in Good Luck Purple, Moon Shadow White, Release the Pine Trees and Starry Night (translated from Chinese) shades.

honor magicpad 3 12 5 honor inline Honor MagicPad 3 12.5

Honor MagicPad 3 (12.5) comes with a 12.5-inch 3K 165Hz LCD screen
Photo Credit: Honor

 

Honor MagicPad 3 Pro 13.3 Specifications, Features

The Honor MagicPad 3 Pro sports a 13.3-inch 3.2K (3,200×2,136 pixels) LCD panel with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1,100 nits of peak brightness level. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 16-based MagicOS 10. The tablet supports Honor's YOYO AI features. 

In the camera department, the Honor MagicPad 3 Pro carries a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture alongside a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture at the back. At the front, the tablet has a 9-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calls. It is also equipped with eight speakers and three microphones.

The Honor MagicPad 3 Pro packs a 12,450mAh battery with support for up to 80W wired fast charging, although it is bundled with a 66W adapter in the box. It supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, OTG and USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 port. It is compatible with a smart touch keyboard and the Honor Magic Pencil 3. The tablet measures 5.79mm in thickness and weighs 595g.

Honor MagicPad 3 (12.5) Features, Specifications

The Honor MagicPad 3 (12.5) comes with a 12.5-inch 3K (3,048×2,032 pixels) LCD screen with up to 165Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits of peak brightness level. It has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. It has the same OS and AI features as well as the accessory support, as the Pro variant. 

For optics, the Honor MagicPad 3 (12.5) flaunts a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera, both with an f/2.0 aperture. It also has eight speakers and three microphones, like the Pro model. It is backed by a 10,100mAh battery with support for up to 66W wired fast charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, OTG and a USB Type-C port. The tablet has a 5.88mm profile, and it weighs 528g.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Honor MagicPad 3 Pro, Honor MagicPad 3 Pro 13.3, Honor MagicPad 3 12.5, Honor MagicPad 3 Series, Honor
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Honor Watch 5 Pro Launched With Sleep Apnoea Detection, Heart Rate Monitoring: See Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Honor MagicPad 3 Pro Launched With 12,450mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC Alongside MagicPad 3 (12.5)
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Honor Magic 8, Magic 8 Pro Debut With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
  2. MacBook Pro With M5 Chip, 14.2-Inch Display Launched in India: See Price
  3. Motorola Announces Ultra-Thin Galaxy S25 Edge, iPhone Air Competitor
  4. Microsoft Releases Final Windows 10 Update With These Bug Fixes
  5. Honor Magic 8 Series Launch Today: Here's All You Need to Know
  6. Oppo Find X9 Series Could Launch in India on This Date
  7. Aurora Alert: Four Solar Eruptions Could Light Up the Skies This Week
  8. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra OTT Release Date Revealed: All You Need to Know
  9. Kishkindhapuri OTT Release: Telugu Horror Film to Release ZEE5 Soon
  10. Realme GT 8 Series Launch Date Announced: See Expected Price, Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists Solve Decades-Old Photosynthesis Puzzle With IISc–Caltech Study
  2. Astronomers Detect Hints Of Hidden Earth-Sized Planet Beyond Neptune
  3. Pulsar Observations Could Reveal Gravitational Wave Interference From Black Holes
  4. Pawan Kalyan-Starrer They Call Him OG OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Action-Crime Film Online
  5. Solar Storm From Four Sun Eruptions Could Cause Minor Geomagnetic Activity
  6. Coinbase Invests in CoinDCX at $2.45 Billion Valuation
  7. Legacy OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch the R. Madhavan-Starrer Online
  8. MacBook Pro With M5 Chip, 14.2-Inch Liquid Retina XDR Display Launched in India: Price Specifications
  9. iPad Pro With M5 Chip, Up to 13-Inch OLED Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Indian Startup GalaxEye Announces Mission Drishti, to Deliver Real-Time Earth Imaging From 2026
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »