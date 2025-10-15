Honor MagicPad 3 Pro was launched in China alongside the base Honor MagicPad 3 (12.5). The tablet sports a 13.3-inch display with a 165Hz refresh rate and ships with MagicOS 10, based on Android 16. It is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and a large 12,450mAh battery. The tablet is bundled with a smart touch keyboard and a stylus. It supports easy data transfers between iOS, Android and HarmonyOS ecosystems. The tablet is sold in grey, gold and white colourways.

Honor MagicPad 3 Pro 13.3, Honor MagicPad 3 (12.5) Price, Availability

Honor MagicPad 3 Pro 13.3 price in China starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 49,400) for the 12GB + 256GB option, and is available at a special launch price of CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 47,000) on JD.com and Honor Mall. The 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB variants are marked at CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 54,400) and CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 58,100). It comes in Floating Gold, Moon Shadow White and Starry Sky Grey (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Meanwhile, the price of the Honor MagicPad 3 (12.5) begins at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 33,400) for the 8GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 256GB costs CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 37,300). The 8GB + 256GB Soft Light Version is also priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 37,300). The tablet is sold in Good Luck Purple, Moon Shadow White, Release the Pine Trees and Starry Night (translated from Chinese) shades.

Honor MagicPad 3 (12.5) comes with a 12.5-inch 3K 165Hz LCD screen

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor MagicPad 3 Pro 13.3 Specifications, Features

The Honor MagicPad 3 Pro sports a 13.3-inch 3.2K (3,200×2,136 pixels) LCD panel with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1,100 nits of peak brightness level. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 16-based MagicOS 10. The tablet supports Honor's YOYO AI features.

In the camera department, the Honor MagicPad 3 Pro carries a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture alongside a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture at the back. At the front, the tablet has a 9-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calls. It is also equipped with eight speakers and three microphones.

The Honor MagicPad 3 Pro packs a 12,450mAh battery with support for up to 80W wired fast charging, although it is bundled with a 66W adapter in the box. It supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, OTG and USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 port. It is compatible with a smart touch keyboard and the Honor Magic Pencil 3. The tablet measures 5.79mm in thickness and weighs 595g.

Honor MagicPad 3 (12.5) Features, Specifications

The Honor MagicPad 3 (12.5) comes with a 12.5-inch 3K (3,048×2,032 pixels) LCD screen with up to 165Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits of peak brightness level. It has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. It has the same OS and AI features as well as the accessory support, as the Pro variant.

For optics, the Honor MagicPad 3 (12.5) flaunts a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera, both with an f/2.0 aperture. It also has eight speakers and three microphones, like the Pro model. It is backed by a 10,100mAh battery with support for up to 66W wired fast charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, OTG and a USB Type-C port. The tablet has a 5.88mm profile, and it weighs 528g.