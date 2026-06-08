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  • Infinix Hot 70 Pro India Launch Timeline Leaked; Could Feature Dimensity 7100 Chip, 6,000mAh Battery

Infinix Hot 70 Pro India Launch Timeline Leaked; Could Feature Dimensity 7100 Chip, 6,000mAh Battery

Infinix Hot 70 Pro will reportedly feature a 6.76-inch HD+ display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 June 2026 14:03 IST
Infinix Hot 70 Pro India Launch Timeline Leaked; Could Feature Dimensity 7100 Chip, 6,000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Hot 70 runs on a MediaTek Helio G100 Ultimate chipset

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Highlights
  • Infinix Hot 70 Pro is said to launch in India between July and August
  • It could pack a 50-megapixel rear camera unit
  • The company unveiled the Infinix Hot 70 in select markets last month
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Infinix Hot 70 Pro is confirmed to arrive soon, and a new leak has emerged online showing its specifications and how the phone might look. The Infinix Hot 70 Pro is tipped to feature a 6,000mAh battery and a 50-megapixel rear camera unit. It is expected to ship with a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 5G chipset. The company launched the base Infinix Hot 70 last week with a MediaTek Helio G100 Ultimate chipset and a 6.78-inch display.

Infinix Hot 70 Pro Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Paras Guglani shared the possible launch timeline, specifications, and a leaked render of the Infinix Hot 70 Pro. The tipster states that the handset will launch in India between July and August. The company previewed the phone last month and confirmed that it will be announced at a later date.

The leak shows the Infinix Hot 70 Pro in a green colourway with a vertically arranged rear camera unit. It is tipped to feature a 6.76-inch HD+ display. It is likely to be pre-installed with Android 16.

The Infinix Hot 70 Pro could run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 5G chipset, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is expected to sport a 50-megapixel primary rear camera. It is said to feature a dot Matrix Display featuring dual flash units. It could pack an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The handset is tipped to feature a 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

The Infinix Hot 70 Pro is likely to arrive as the second device in the Infinix Hot 70 series. The company unveiled the Infinix Hot 70 in select markets last month with XOS 16 based on Android 16 and a 6.78-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a 6nm MediaTek Helio G100 Ultimate chipset under the hood, coupled with up to 8GB of onboard RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Infinix Hot 70 has a 50-megapixel primary rear camera sensor and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. It has an IP65-rated build and carries a 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast wired charging and up to 10W reverse charging. 

Infinix Hot 70

Infinix Hot 70

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1600x720 pixels
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Further reading: Infinix Hot 70 Pro, Infinix Hot 70 Pro Specifications, Infinix, Infinix Hot 70
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Infinix Hot 70 Pro India Launch Timeline Leaked; Could Feature Dimensity 7100 Chip, 6,000mAh Battery
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