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iQOO Smartphone With Dimensity 7500 Chip and 8,000mAh Battery in Development, Tipster Claims

The purported iQOO handset, powered by the Dimensity 9500 SoC, is expected to debut in May in China.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 24 April 2026 09:44 IST
iQOO Smartphone With Dimensity 7500 Chip and 8,000mAh Battery in Development, Tipster Claims

iQOO recently launched the Apex Edition of its flagship model in India

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Highlights
  • The handset could sport a 6.83-inch flat OLED screen with a 2K resolution
  • The handset may be powered by MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9500 SoC
  • It is tipped to feature a metal middle frame and IP68 + IP69-rated build
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The iQOO 16 was recently reported to have been registered in China and could debut as the company's next-generation flagship smartphone. Fresh leaks now suggest that another iQOO smartphone is in development, and it is likely to be another flagship or mid-flagship model. According to a tipster, the handset could be powered by the Dimensity 7500 processor. It is also tipped to sport a 2K resolution AMOLED screen and up to an IP69 dust and water resistance rating.

iQOO Dimensity 9500 Phone Specifications (Expected)

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the purported handset will feature a 6.83-inch flat OLED display with a 2K resolution. It is also likely to have an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. The panel is said to be one of the key highlights of the smartphone.

Under the hood, it may be powered by MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 9500 SoC. The same chip, notably, also powers other flagship phones like the Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro, Oppo Find X9, and Oppo Find X9 Pro. Meanwhile, upcoming phones like the Redmi K90 Max and OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra will also likely feature the same processor.

The handset could pack a single-cell battery with a rated capacity of 7,845mAh, which may be marketed as an 8,000mAh battery. This would place it among the largest battery capacities seen in iQOO's lineup.

On the durability front, the purported handset is tipped to feature a metal middle frame and come with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It could also feature a 200-megapixel rear camera, though the final camera specifications are said to be still under consideration.

The exact branding of the phone remains uncertain. Several speculative comments below the post point towards it being part of the iQOO Neo 11 series. Others, meanwhile, suggest it could launch as the iQOO 15T. The tipter claims the smartphone is expected to debut in May in China.

iQOO, meanwhile, continues to work on its flagship smartphone lineup. According to the same tipster, the Vivo sub-brand has registered the iQOO 16 in China, and it could be powered by an unreleased Snapdragon 8 series chipset. iQOO is believed to source the iQOO 16's display from Samsung, and it could deliver an “ultra-high refresh rate” along with 2K resolution.

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Further reading: iQOO 15, iQOO 16, iQOO
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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