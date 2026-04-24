The iQOO 16 was recently reported to have been registered in China and could debut as the company's next-generation flagship smartphone. Fresh leaks now suggest that another iQOO smartphone is in development, and it is likely to be another flagship or mid-flagship model. According to a tipster, the handset could be powered by the Dimensity 7500 processor. It is also tipped to sport a 2K resolution AMOLED screen and up to an IP69 dust and water resistance rating.

iQOO Dimensity 9500 Phone Specifications (Expected)

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the purported handset will feature a 6.83-inch flat OLED display with a 2K resolution. It is also likely to have an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. The panel is said to be one of the key highlights of the smartphone.

Under the hood, it may be powered by MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 9500 SoC. The same chip, notably, also powers other flagship phones like the Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro, Oppo Find X9, and Oppo Find X9 Pro. Meanwhile, upcoming phones like the Redmi K90 Max and OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra will also likely feature the same processor.

The handset could pack a single-cell battery with a rated capacity of 7,845mAh, which may be marketed as an 8,000mAh battery. This would place it among the largest battery capacities seen in iQOO's lineup.

On the durability front, the purported handset is tipped to feature a metal middle frame and come with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It could also feature a 200-megapixel rear camera, though the final camera specifications are said to be still under consideration.

The exact branding of the phone remains uncertain. Several speculative comments below the post point towards it being part of the iQOO Neo 11 series. Others, meanwhile, suggest it could launch as the iQOO 15T. The tipter claims the smartphone is expected to debut in May in China.

iQOO, meanwhile, continues to work on its flagship smartphone lineup. According to the same tipster, the Vivo sub-brand has registered the iQOO 16 in China, and it could be powered by an unreleased Snapdragon 8 series chipset. iQOO is believed to source the iQOO 16's display from Samsung, and it could deliver an “ultra-high refresh rate” along with 2K resolution.