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Apple's Foldable iPhone Seen in New Images of Dummy Units That Reveal Design

The dummy unit of the foldable iPhone features a pill-shaped camera island that houses two outward-facing cameras.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 June 2026 12:47 IST
Apple's Foldable iPhone Seen in New Images of Dummy Units That Reveal Design

The foldable iPhone could be called the iPhone Fold or the iPhone Ultra

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Highlights
  • The dummy unit shows a wide book-style foldable form factor
  • The handset features a large inner display with slim bezels
  • The inner display could offer an iPad mini-like experience
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Apple's first foldable iPhone has surfaced in a fresh leak, with new dummy unit images offering what could be the clearest look yet at the rumoured handset. The leaked renders show a wide book-style foldable design. The images also provide a closer look at the phone's displays, camera placement, and rear panel layout. The foldable iPhone, tipped to be called the iPhone Fold or the iPhone Ultra, is expected to arrive later this year and could mark Apple's entry into the foldable smartphone segment.

New iPhone Fold Images Show Wide Screen, White Finish

Tech blogger Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) has shared images of an alleged dummy unit of Apple's rumoured foldable iPhone in an X post. The leaked renders show the device in a white finish and a book-style folding form factor similar to existing foldable smartphones.

Iphone Fold Discussion
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When unfolded, the iPhone Fold appears to feature a large inner display with relatively slim bezels and a front-facing camera positioned in the upper-left corner. The centre fold line is visible on the dummy unit, although reports have suggested Apple is working to minimise the appearance of the crease on the final product.

iphone fold x sonnydickson inline foldable iPhone

The dummy unit shows a visible display crease, which Apple is reportedly trying to reduce
Photo Credit: X/@SonnyDickson

 

The renders show a large cover display on the front when the purported iPhone Fold is folded shut. The screen appears relatively wide compared to many existing foldable phones, giving the handset a shorter and broader profile than current iPhone models. Previous reports suggest the device could feature a 7.8-inch inner display, offering a screen area similar to that of an iPad Mini when unfolded.

At the rear, the dummy unit of the foldable iPhone features a pill-shaped camera island that houses two outward-facing cameras. An LED flash sits alongside the sensors, while a separate grille-like opening is also visible within the module. The phone appears to have flat sides with physical buttons positioned along the frame.

iphone fold x sonnydickson foldable iPhone

Apple may initially offer the foldable iPhone only in white
Photo Credit: X/@SonnyDickson

 

Dickson suggested that Apple may initially offer the foldable iPhone only in white. However, previous reports have pointed to a possible black variant, while a recent supply chain report claimed the company is also testing an indigo colourway. Apple is expected to keep colour options relatively limited for its first foldable smartphone.

Alongside a 7.8-inch inner display that could offer a tablet-like viewing experience when unfolded, the foldable iPhone is tipped to feature a 5.5-inch cover screen. Apple is expected to optimise the foldable iPhone's software for its larger inner screen, with support for multitasking and large-screen apps.

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Further reading: iPhone Fold, iPhone Ultra, Foldable iPhone, iPhone, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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