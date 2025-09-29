Honor MagicPad 3 Pro is expected to go official alongside the Honor Magic 8 series in China on October 16. Specifications of the upcoming tablet have now been teased ahead of its impending launch. As per the company, it will be powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The Honor MagicPad 3 Pro is said to run on MagicOS 10. It is tipped to be available in three colourways, and may pack a 12,540mAh battery.

Honor MagicPad 3 Pro Specifications (Tipped)

The specifications of the upcoming Honor MagicPad 3 Pro were leaked in a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform by Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese). The tablet is said to sport a 13.3-inch 3.2K (3,200×2,136 pixels) LCD screen with a 165Hz refresh rate. It will come with eye-protection features. The teaser image also shows IMAX Enhanced branding at the back.

It is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 flagship chipset for mobile devices. It will be accompanied by Honor's proprietary E2 chip, which is said to manage the battery health and power delivery for optimised, long term usage.

As per the company, the Honor MagicPad 3 Pro will run on MagicOS 10. It will support cross-data transmission between Android, iOS and HarmonyOS devices. The Honor tablet is expected to be offered in three colourways — Starry Gray, Floating Light Gold, and Moon Shadow White. It will come bundled with a smart touch keyboard and free-form stylus.

While camera details were not revealed, the teaser image showed a dual camera setup at the back, accompanied by an LED flash. In terms of battery, the handset will pack a 12,540mAh battery.

We can expect more details to surface closer to the launch of the Honor MagicPad 3 Pro. The tablet will be launched in China on October 16, alongside the Honor Magic 8 series. The upcoming lineup from the China-based OEM is said to include two models — the Honor Magic 8 and Magic 8 Pro. We can also expect the company to unveil the Magic V6 foldable.

