Honor Magic 8 series camera configuration and launch timeline was recently leaked, and the phone is expected to debut in October, with a 200-megapixel rear camera. The company has now confirmed one of the handset's key specifications. It will be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip that was unveiled on Wednesday. The design of the Honor Magic 8 has also been revealed, and it matches previous leaks. The company is expected to announce the launch date of its next flagship smartphones soon.

Honor Magic 8 Series Design, Specifications (Expected)

Shortly after Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, the Chinese smartphone maker confirmed that the Honor Magic 8 series will be powered by the flagship chip. It won't be the first phone to launch in China with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, though. The Xiaomi 17 series of smartphones, which will compete with Honor's upcoming phones, is set to debut in China on Thursday.

Honor Magic 8 series will feature a new flushed button on the right side

Photo Credit: Honor

The Honor Magic 8 series phone could feature thin bezels and a metal frame, the images suggest. A power button and volume control buttons appear on the right side, too. Interestingly, one of the images also shows a new button, flushed inside the frame. It resembles Apple's Camera Control button, which was introduced with the iPhone 16 series. The company confirmed to The Verge that this will actually be a dedicated AI button.

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station claims that the Honor Magic 8 will feature an f/1.9 aperture camera lens on the back. The ultrawide lens is said to have a 12mm focal length, while the 3x periscope sensor might feature a 72mm focal length. The phone might feature a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for unlocking the handset. It may also have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, the same as its predecessor.

Recent reports suggest that the Honor Magic 8 series could include the standard Magic 8, Magic 8 Mini, Magic 8 Pro, and Magic 8 Max. However, only two models of the lineup will reportedly launch in the middle of October. The standard Honor Magic 8 variant could sport a 6.58-inch display, while the Magic 8 Pro and Magic 8 Max might feature 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively.