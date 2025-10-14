Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Honor MagicPad 3 Pro Confirmed to Launch With 12,450mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC

Honor MagicPad 3 Pro Confirmed to Launch With 12,450mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC

Honor MagicPad 3 Pro will feature a 13.3-inch display with a 165Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 October 2025 14:32 IST
Honor MagicPad 3 Pro Confirmed to Launch With 12,450mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor MagicPad 3 Pro will run MagicOS 10 out of the box

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Honor MagicPad 3 Pro is scheduled to launch in China on October 15
  • The tablet is now available for pre-order in China
  • Honor MagicPad 3 Pro will have 25W reverse charging support
Advertisement

Honor MagicPad 3 Pro will launch on October 15 alongside the Honor Magic 8 series, and the company has revealed key specifications and colour options of the tablet a day ahead of its debut. The upcoming Honor Magic Pad 3 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It will be equipped with a 12,450mAh battery and run on MagicOS 10. The company has also confirmed that the Magic Pad 3 Pro will sport a 13.3-inch display, and arrive in three colour options.

Honor MagicPad 3 Pro Specifications, Colour Options

In a recent Weibo post, Honor has disclosed the key specifications of the Honor MagicPad 3 Pro. The Android tablet with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is confirmed to feature a 13.3-inch display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It will ship with MagicOS 10 out of the box.

The Honor Magic Pad 3 Pro will be sold in Floating Gold, Moon Shadow White, and Starry Gray (translated from Chinese) colour options. It is teased to offer "PC-grade" Q-Sync technology to align the screen refresh rate with the game frame rate during gaming sessions. 

Although specific camera details of the Honor MagicPad 3 Pro haven't been shared, the official images reveal a dual rear camera setup with an LED flash. The tablet is confirmed to house a 12,540mAh battery with 25W reverse charging support. 

The Honor MagicPad 3 Pro will support cross-data transmission between Android, iOS and HarmonyOS devices. It is compatible with a smart touch keyboard and stylus, according to the company.

The Honor MagicPad 3 Pro is scheduled to launch in China on October 15 alongside the Magic 8 and Magic 8 Pro smartphones. The Honor Watch 5 Pro and Earbuds 4 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones are also set to be launched during the same event. The tablet is now available for pre-order in China via the company website and JD.com. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Honor, Honor MagicPad 3 Pro, Honor MagicPad 3 Pro Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Oppo Reno 15 Pro, Reno 15 Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch; May Come With 50-Megapixel Telephoto Lens

Related Stories

Honor MagicPad 3 Pro Confirmed to Launch With 12,450mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Tipped to Launch Soon in These Two Colourways
  2. iQOO 15 Vapour Chamber Cooling System Performance Teased Ahead of Launch
  3. Google to Invest $15 Billion to Set Up AI-Focused Data Centre in India
  4. Vivo X300, X300 Pro Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC: See Price
  5. Vivo Pad 5e Launched With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC At This Price
  6. Oppo Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  7. Realme GT 8 Pro's Ricoh GR Camera Technology Revealed Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Nintendo Switch 2 Port of Assassin's Creed Shadows Leaks on French Retailer's Website
  2. Microsoft Introduces MAI-Image-1, Its First Natively Developed Image Generation AI Model
  3. Vivo X300 Pro Tops Xiaomi 17 Pro Max on AnTuTu's CPU Test; Dimensity 9500 Reportedly Cheaper Than Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  4. Bitcoin Price Slips to $113,500 as Traders Await US Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Remarks
  5. Honor MagicPad 3 Pro Confirmed to Launch With 12,450mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
  6. Oppo Reno 15 Pro, Reno 15 Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch; May Come With 50-Megapixel Telephoto Lens
  7. Realme GT 8 Pro's Ricoh GR Camera Technology Revealed Ahead of Imminent Launch
  8. Noise Master Buds Max Launched in India With Sound by Bose, Active Noise Cancellation: Price, Specifications
  9. Google to Invest $15 Billion to Set Up AI-Focused Data Centre in India
  10. Google Meet Now Lets You Apply AI-Powered Makeup Effects During Video Calls
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »