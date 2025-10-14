Honor MagicPad 3 Pro will launch on October 15 alongside the Honor Magic 8 series, and the company has revealed key specifications and colour options of the tablet a day ahead of its debut. The upcoming Honor Magic Pad 3 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It will be equipped with a 12,450mAh battery and run on MagicOS 10. The company has also confirmed that the Magic Pad 3 Pro will sport a 13.3-inch display, and arrive in three colour options.

Honor MagicPad 3 Pro Specifications, Colour Options

In a recent Weibo post, Honor has disclosed the key specifications of the Honor MagicPad 3 Pro. The Android tablet with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is confirmed to feature a 13.3-inch display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It will ship with MagicOS 10 out of the box.

The Honor Magic Pad 3 Pro will be sold in Floating Gold, Moon Shadow White, and Starry Gray (translated from Chinese) colour options. It is teased to offer "PC-grade" Q-Sync technology to align the screen refresh rate with the game frame rate during gaming sessions.

Although specific camera details of the Honor MagicPad 3 Pro haven't been shared, the official images reveal a dual rear camera setup with an LED flash. The tablet is confirmed to house a 12,540mAh battery with 25W reverse charging support.

The Honor MagicPad 3 Pro will support cross-data transmission between Android, iOS and HarmonyOS devices. It is compatible with a smart touch keyboard and stylus, according to the company.

The Honor MagicPad 3 Pro is scheduled to launch in China on October 15 alongside the Magic 8 and Magic 8 Pro smartphones. The Honor Watch 5 Pro and Earbuds 4 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones are also set to be launched during the same event. The tablet is now available for pre-order in China via the company website and JD.com.