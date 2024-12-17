Honor GT was launched in China on Monday as the latest gaming-focused offering from the company. The new Honor smartphone runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and packs up to 16GB RAM and a maximum of 1TB storage. The Honor GT contains a 5,300mAh battery that supports 100W wired charging. It boasts a dual rear camera setup led by 50-megapixel primary camera, as well as 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Honor GT Price

Honor GT starts at a price of CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 256GB, and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage models are priced at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 29,000) and CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 32,000), respectively. The top-end model with 16GB RAM +1 TB storage is priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,000). It is offered in Aurora Green, Ice White, and Phantom Black colour options.

Honor GT Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor GT runs on MagicOS 9.0, based on Android 15. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,200x2,664 pixels) AMOLED display with a PWM value of 3,840Hz and a peak brightness level of 1,200nits. The Oasis eye protection gaming screen has 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with Adreno 750 GPU, up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. For thermal management, the phone has a new vapour chamber cooling system comprising a 5,514mm sq area and 9W thermal conductive gel.

Honor GT

Photo Credit: Honor

For optics, the Honor GT has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/1.95 aperture and OIS support, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle macro shooter with an f/2.2 aperture and autofocus, and a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/2.45 aperture for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Honor GT include Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, NFC, OTG, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be, and USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, IR sensor, gravity sensor, gyroscope, linear motor and proximity sensor. It boasts an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It has an IP65-rated build for dust and splash resistance.

Honor has packed a 5,300mAh battery on the Honor GT, supporting 100W fast charging. This fast-charging technology is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 60 percent in 15 minutes. The phone measures 161x74.2x7.7mm and weighs around 196 grams.