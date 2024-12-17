Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Honor GT With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset, 5,300mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor GT With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset, 5,300mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor GT has an IP65-rated build for dust and splash resistance.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 December 2024 11:41 IST
Honor GT With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset, 5,300mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor GT is offered in Aurora Green, Ice White, and Phantom Black colour options

Highlights
  • Honor GT runs on MagicOS 9.0, based on Android 15
  • The handset has an in-display fingerprint sensor
  • Honor GT has a dual rear camera setup
Advertisement

Honor GT was launched in China on Monday as the latest gaming-focused offering from the company. The new Honor smartphone runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and packs up to 16GB RAM and a maximum of 1TB storage. The Honor GT contains a 5,300mAh battery that supports 100W wired charging. It boasts a dual rear camera setup led by 50-megapixel primary camera, as well as 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Honor GT Price

Honor GT starts at a price of CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 256GB, and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage models are priced at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 29,000) and CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 32,000), respectively. The top-end model with 16GB RAM +1 TB storage is priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,000). It is offered in Aurora Green, Ice White, and Phantom Black colour options.

Honor GT Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor GT runs on MagicOS 9.0, based on Android 15. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,200x2,664 pixels) AMOLED display with a PWM value of 3,840Hz and a peak brightness level of 1,200nits. The Oasis eye protection gaming screen has 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with Adreno 750 GPU, up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. For thermal management, the phone has a new vapour chamber cooling system comprising a 5,514mm sq area and 9W thermal conductive gel.

honor gt inline Honor GT

Honor GT
Photo Credit: Honor

For optics, the Honor GT has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/1.95 aperture and OIS support, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle macro shooter with an f/2.2 aperture and autofocus, and a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/2.45 aperture for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Honor GT include Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, NFC, OTG, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be, and USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, IR sensor, gravity sensor, gyroscope, linear motor and proximity sensor. It boasts an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It has an IP65-rated build for dust and splash resistance.

Honor has packed a 5,300mAh battery on the Honor GT, supporting 100W fast charging. This fast-charging technology is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 60 percent in 15 minutes. The phone measures 161x74.2x7.7mm and weighs around 196 grams.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Honor GT, Honor GT Price, Honor GT Specifications, Honor
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Vivo Y29 5G Design, Colour Options, Key Features Surface Online Ahead of Purported Launch

Related Stories

Honor GT With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset, 5,300mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Could Be Launched on This Date
  2. Realme 14 Pro Launch Date Announced; 14 Pro+ Spotted on 3C Website
  3. Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Service Reportedly Rolled Out in These Cities
  4. Bhairathi Ranagal OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed
  5. Realme Narzo 80 Ultra India Launch Timeline, Storage Configuration Leaked
  6. Google Unveils Veo 2, Its Next-Generation AI Video Model
  7. You Can Now Use ChatGPT's Search Feature for Free
#Latest Stories
  1. Permafrost Thawing Could Accelerate Climate Change, Here’s What It Means
  2. Ursid Meteor Shower 2024: Dates, Viewing Tips, and Best Times
  3. ChatGPT Search Is Rolling Out to All Registered Users for Free
  4. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Global Launch Date Leaked Ahead of Official Announcement
  5. 16th-Century Spanish Cannons Found in Arizona, Could Be US’s Oldest Firearms
  6. Realme Narzo 80 Ultra India Launch Timeline, Storage Configuration Leaked Ahead of Debut
  7. World's Largest Iceberg A23a Resumes Journey North After Months of Stagnation
  8. MacOS Sequoia 15.3 Developer Beta Brings Apple Intelligence-Powered Genmoji to Mac
  9. Google Working on Bundled Notifications Feature for Grouping Notifications in Gmail-Like Categories: Report
  10. Government Has No Specific Timeline to Finalise Virtual Digital Assets Regulation: MoS Finance
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »