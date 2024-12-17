Technology News
Redmi Turbo 4 Design Seen in Leaked Renders; Tipped to Launch in Early 2025 With Dimensity 8400 SoC

Redmi Turbo 4 Pro could be equipped with the purported Snapdragon 8s Elite chip, which is yet to be announced by Qualcomm.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 17 December 2024 13:05 IST
Redmi Turbo 4 Design Seen in Leaked Renders; Tipped to Launch in Early 2025 With Dimensity 8400 SoC

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Turbo 3 with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC was launched in April

Highlights
  • Redmi Turbo 4 could launch as Poco F7 in global markets
  • Redmi Turbo 4 was expected to be released in December
  • The Pro model could launch in April next year
Redmi Turbo 4 is said to be in the works as a successor to the Redmi Turbo 3. The Xiaomi sub-brand has yet to officially confirm the development of Redmi Turbo 4, but multiple leaks have already revealed the specifications, design, and possible launch timeline. The Redmi Turbo 4 is likely to arrive with a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipset. The handset is expected to be sold in international markets as the Poco F7. The Redmi Turbo 4 was previously expected to launch in China in December.

A Weibo user known as Things About Technology (translated from Chinese) claims that Redmi Turbo 4 will go official in China in January 2025 instead of December 2024 (via 91Mobiles). The upcoming handset could run on a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC, which is expected to launch in China on December 23.

Meanwhile, tipster Digital Chat Station suggests that a new handset will be introduced in April next year with a Snapdragon 8s Elite chipset under the hood. The post doesn't include the moniker of the phone, but from the comments, it's quite evident that the handset in question is Redmi Turbo 4 Pro. It could pack a 7,000mAh battery and a 1.5K resolution display.

Redmi Turbo 4 Alleged Renders Surfaced Online

Additionally, Weibo users Smart Pikachu and Tech Sailor Popeye (translated from Chinese) have revealed new renders of the Redmi Turbo 4. In these renders, we can see the Android phone with slim and symmetrical screen bezels. Like the predecessor, it is seen with a hole punch display design. It appears to have a vertically aligned dual rear camera setup.

redmi turbo 4 weibo leak Redmi Turbo 4

Alleged render of Redmi Turbo 4
Photo Credit: Weibo

 

The Redmi Turbo 3 with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC was launched in the Chinese market in April this year, but the brand has not released the phone in markets outside China. Instead, it launched the Poco F6 in international markets as a rebranded version of Redmi Turbo 3. The company is expected to bring the Redmi Turbo 4 sold under the Poco F7 moniker globally.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
