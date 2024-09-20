Technology News
Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2 (2024), MatePad 12 X With 10,100mAh Battery, 13-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched

Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2 (2024) and MatePad 12 X can be charged at 100W and 66W, respectively.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 September 2024 13:34 IST
Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2 (2024), MatePad 12 X With 10,100mAh Battery, 13-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2 (2024) and MatePad12 X

Highlights
  • Huawei MatePad 12 X carries a dual rear camera unit
  • The tablet gets an 8-megapixel front camera unit
  • The Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2 (2024) packs a dual cell 5,050mAh battery
Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2 (2024) and Huawei MatePad 12 X have been launched in select global markets, a month after the tablets were unveiled in China. The MatePad 12X sports a 12-inch LCD screen and packs a 10,100mAh battery with support for 66W wired fast charging, while the Pro model is equipped with a 12.2-inch OLED display and features a dual-cell batter with a faster charging rate. Both tablets are equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2 (2024), Huawei MatePad 12 X Price

Huawei, MatePad Pro 12.2 (2024) price is set at GBP 699.99 (roughly Rs. 77,800) for the model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the company will also sell a 512GB storage variant priced at GBP 799.99 (roughly Rs. 88,900). It will be sold in Black (Standard) and Gold (PaperMatte) colourways — the latter has a display that is claimed to provide a paper-like experience while writing.

On the other hand, pricing for the Huawei MatePad 12 X starts at GBP 549.99 (roughly Rs. 61,100) for the 12GB + 256GB option. Shipping will start in the UK from September 27. It is offered in the country in Greenery and White colourways. The tablet is available in a third Sakura Pink colourway that is listed on the global website.

Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2 (2024) Specifications

The company has equipped the MatePad Pro 12.2 (2024) with a 12.2-inch 2.8K (1,840x2,800 pixels) Tandem OLED screen that refreshes at 144Hz and as a peak brightness level of 2,000nits. The tablet is available in a PaperMatte display variant that has a nanoscale texture design. Huawei claims that this finish simulates the experience of writing on paper.

The MatePad Pro 12.2 (2024) is powered by an octa-core Kirin T91 chip, and it runs on HarmonyOS. The device is equipped with 12GB of RAM paired with up to 512GB of inbuilt storage.

You get a 13-megapixel primary rear camera, paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera on the MatePad Pro 12.2 (2024). On the front, there's an 8-megapixel camera that can be used for taking video calls or clicking selfies.

There are eight speakers on the MatePad Pro 12.2 (2024) and the company has equipped the tablet with a dual cell 5,050mAh battery (effectively 10,100mAh) that can be charged within 55 minutes using a 100W SuperCharge adapter, according to Huawei. It measures 182.53x271.25x5.5mm and weighs 508g.

Huawei MatePad 12 X Specifications, Features

The Huawei MatePad 12 X sports a 12-inch 2.8K (1,840x2,800 pixels) LCD screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits peak brightness level and triple TÜV Rheinland certification. A PaperMatte display variant is also available, just like the MatePad Pro 12.2 (2024).

The tablet runs on HarmonyOS 4.2 and is equipped with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Huawei is yet to announce the details of the processor on the MatePad 12 X. It features the same camera specifications as the MatePad Pro 12.2 (2024) model.

The tablet is equipped with six stereo speakers and supports the one-touch split-screen feature. It is compatible with the 3rd Gen Huawei MPencil and the Huawei Smart Magnetic Keyboard.

The Huawei MatePad 12 X is backed by a 10,100mAh battery paired with 66W wired fast charging support. Connectivity options for the tablet include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, OTG and USB Type-C port. It measures 183x270x5.9mm in size and weighs 555g.

Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2 (2024)

Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2 (2024)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.20-inch
Processor Kirin T91
Front Camera Unspecified
Resolution 2800x1840 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 14
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10100mAh
Huawei MatePad 12 X

Huawei MatePad 12 X

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.00-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2800x1840 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 14
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10100mAh
Huawei MatePad 12 X, Huawei MatePad 12 X launch, Huawei MatePad 12 X price, Huawei MatePad 12 X specifications, Huawei
Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2 (2024), MatePad 12 X With 10,100mAh Battery, 13-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched
