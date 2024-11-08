Apple topped the global best-selling smartphones list in the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, according to a report by a market research firm. The Cupertino-based tech giant took the top three spots, headlined by multiple models from its iPhone 15 series. Meanwhile, Samsung grabbed the most spots in the list, with a Galaxy S device entering the top 10 rankings for the first time since 2018. The top 10 models contributed to a share of 19 percent of the total smartphone market.

Top 10 Best-Selling Smartphones

According to Counterpoint Research's Global Handset Model Sales Tracker, the iPhone 15 was the best-selling smartphone in the world in Q3 2024. It was closely followed by the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the iPhone 15 Pro which took the second and third spots in the list, respectively. In total Apple managed to grab four spots, with the iPhone 14 also joining the lineup in the seventh place.

Top 10 Best-Selling Smartphones Globally in Q3 2024

Photo Credit: Counterpoint Research

The research note suggests growing user preference for high-end smartphones is helping Apple bridge the sales gap between its standard and Pro models. It is the first time in a third quarter that the Pro variants contributed to half of the total iPhone sales in Q3, helping Apple achieve higher-value device sales.

On the other hand, Samsung was the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) with the most smartphones in the list; five. Four of these devices belonged to the budget A-series. However, the Samsung Galaxy S24 managed to grab the tenth place, becoming the first Galaxy S-series device to enter the top 10 rankings since 2018. The South Korean technology conglomerate is said to have larger customer segments in the entry and mid-price bands across geographies.

Both Apple and Samsung are expected to maintain their positions at the top courtesy of the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) on their smartphones. iPhone models get AI features with Apple Intelligence while Samsung handsets are powered by Galaxy AI. Both tech giants were joined by a budget device — the Redmi 13C 4G — which finished ninth in the rankings. Xiaomi was the only other manufacturer which managed to achieve high sales numbers apart from Apple and Samsung in Q3 2024.