Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 15 Best Selling Smartphone Globally in Q3 2024 as Samsung Takes Most Spots: Counterpoint

iPhone 15 Best-Selling Smartphone Globally in Q3 2024 as Samsung Takes Most Spots: Counterpoint

Report suggests there's a growing preference for high-end phones.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 November 2024 10:29 IST
iPhone 15 Best-Selling Smartphone Globally in Q3 2024 as Samsung Takes Most Spots: Counterpoint

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's iPhone 15 series took the top three spots in the list

Highlights
  • Top 10 smartphones contributed to 19 percent of the market share
  • Apple and Samsung finished as the top contributors, analysis suggests
  • Redmi Note 13C 4G took the ninth spot on the list
Advertisement

Apple topped the global best-selling smartphones list in the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, according to a report by a market research firm. The Cupertino-based tech giant took the top three spots, headlined by multiple models from its iPhone 15 series. Meanwhile, Samsung grabbed the most spots in the list, with a Galaxy S device entering the top 10 rankings for the first time since 2018. The top 10 models contributed to a share of 19 percent of the total smartphone market.

Top 10 Best-Selling Smartphones

According to Counterpoint Research's Global Handset Model Sales Tracker, the iPhone 15 was the best-selling smartphone in the world in Q3 2024. It was closely followed by the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the iPhone 15 Pro which took the second and third spots in the list, respectively. In total Apple managed to grab four spots, with the iPhone 14 also joining the lineup in the seventh place.

counterpoint Top 10 Best Selling Smartphones Globally

Top 10 Best-Selling Smartphones Globally in Q3 2024
Photo Credit: Counterpoint Research

The research note suggests growing user preference for high-end smartphones is helping Apple bridge the sales gap between its standard and Pro models. It is the first time in a third quarter that the Pro variants contributed to half of the total iPhone sales in Q3, helping Apple achieve higher-value device sales.

On the other hand, Samsung was the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) with the most smartphones in the list; five. Four of these devices belonged to the budget A-series. However, the Samsung Galaxy S24 managed to grab the tenth place, becoming the first Galaxy S-series device to enter the top 10 rankings since 2018. The South Korean technology conglomerate is said to have larger customer segments in the entry and mid-price bands across geographies.

Both Apple and Samsung are expected to maintain their positions at the top courtesy of the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) on their smartphones. iPhone models get AI features with Apple Intelligence while Samsung handsets are powered by Galaxy AI. Both tech giants were joined by a budget device — the Redmi 13C 4G — which finished ninth in the rankings. Xiaomi was the only other manufacturer which managed to achieve high sales numbers apart from Apple and Samsung in Q3 2024.

iPhone 15

iPhone 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big upgrades over the 14
  • Excellent ergonomics, build quality
  • Very good all-round performance
  • Apple ecosystem benefits
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
  • Still a 60Hz display
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • USB Type-C
  • AAA gaming
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Good primary and telephoto camera
  • Customisable Action Button
  • Bad
  • Gets hot quickly when stressed
  • Slow wired charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A17 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
iPhone 14

iPhone 14

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great camera quality in daylight
  • iOS ecosystem and ease of use
  • Bad
  • Dated design and notch
  • Very similar to iPhone 13
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 review
Display 6.06-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Capable processor
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Recycled design
  • AI features free till 2025
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Global Smartphone Sales, Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24, Counterpoint
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
iOS 18.2 Beta 2 Introduces Support for Using Face ID on iPhone to Trust New Computers

Related Stories

iPhone 15 Best-Selling Smartphone Globally in Q3 2024 as Samsung Takes Most Spots: Counterpoint
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PS5 Pro Launched in Select Markets With Over 50 Enhanced Games Confirmed
  2. Lucky Bhaskar OTT Release Date: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  3. Vivo Y19s Price Revealed; Packs 5,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera
  4. Redmi A4 5G India Launch Date Set for November 20; Key Features Confirmed
  5. iPhone 15 Becomes the Best-Selling Smartphone Globally in Q3 2024
  6. OnePlus 12 Starts Receiving OxygenOS 15 Update With These Features
  7. Realme GT 7 Pro to Get GT Mode 2.0 and AI Gaming Features
  8. Your Pixel Phone's Call Screen Feature Will Soon Support 'AI Replies'
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Best-Selling Smartphone Globally in Q3 2024 as Samsung Takes Most Spots: Counterpoint
  2. Appudo Ippudo Eppudo OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  3. The Magic of Shiri Starring Divyanka Tripathi and Jaaved Jaaferi OTT Release Date Revealed
  4. Lucky Bhaskar OTT Release Date: Dulquer Salmaan Starrer Movie Might Stream Soon
  5. Yek Number OTT Release Date: Rajesh Mapuskar’s Marathi Romantic Drama Premieres on November 8
  6. Sikandar Ka Muqaddar OTT Release Date: Jimmy Shergill Starrer Movie to Stream on Netflixon Netflix on This Date
  7. Ancient Log Discovery in Canada Shows How Wood Burial Could Be Key to Affordable Carbon Storage
  8. Research Shows What Happens to Your Brain When You Watch a Movie
  9. Is it Safe to Use a Fan in Extreme Heat? Conflicting Guidelines from Experts
  10. Sun Erupts with X2.3 Solar Flare, Causes Radio Blackouts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »