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Rockstar Reveals 6 Radio Stations From GTA 6, Confirms Players Can Listen to Music on Foot in the Game

GTA 6 radio station hosts wil include real-life musical artists like Morgan Wallen, Lana Del Rey, and Bad Bunny.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 9 October 2026 12:15 IST
Rockstar Reveals 6 Radio Stations From GTA 6, Confirms Players Can Listen to Music on Foot in the Game

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto 6 radio stations will be available outside of cars

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Highlights
  • GTA 6 will release on Novemver 19, 2026
  • Grand Theft Auto 6 is also getting an original soundtrack album
  • Jason and Lucia will have headphones, earbuds to listen to music on foot
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Rockstar Games has shared details of some of the radio stations that will be present in Grand Theft Auto 6 when it launches next month. Promising the series' “biggest and widest-ranging selection of in-game radio,” the developer also previewed six radio stations from GTA 6 and confirmed a new gameplay feature that will allow players to listen to music and podcasts outside of vehicles in the game.

The six radio stations confirmed by Rockstar include Latin music channel Cocoteo FM, country channel Back Country Radio, African music channel AfroBank FM, metal channel The Chamber 106.6, pop music channel Flash FM, and hip-hop channel Dirty South Classics.

Since the reveal, several real-life artists have been confirmed as hosts for the radio stations, including Bad Bunny, Lana Del Rey, and Morgan Wallen. Previews from the six stations can be listened to on the new music section of the GTA 6 website.

GTA 6 Headphones Feature

Grand Theft Auto 6 players will also be able to listen to the radio stations and, for the first time ever, a series of on-demand podcasts on foot while walking around in Vice City and Leonida. GTA 6 protagonists Jason and Lucia will have headphones and earbuds connected to their smartphones, a new feature in Grand Theft Auto 6, allowing players to listen to music and podcasts outside of vehicles.

This isn't the first time Rockstar has featured real-life celebrity hosts as in-game radio station hosts in Grand Theft Auto. Actor and musician Cara Delevingne hosted the Non-Stop-Pop FM radio station in Grand Theft Auto 5. The game also featured R&B artists Frank Ocean and actor Danny McBride as radio hosts.

Last month, Rockstar confirmed that GTA 6 will feature a 34-track original soundtrack, featuring artists like Travis Scott, Morgan Wallen, and more. The studio released six debut singles from the GTA 6 soundtrack album on music streaming sites like Apple Music and Spotify. The full album will launch on November 19, the day GTA 6 comes out.

Additionally, the album is also getting a physical release in CD and vinyl formats, which can be pre-ordered on the Rockstar store or on websites of participating retailers.

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Further reading: GTA 6, GTA 6 Radio Stations, GTA 6 Music, Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar Games
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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