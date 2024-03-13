Technology News
Lenovo Legion Tab With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 6,550mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Lenovo Legion Tab supports Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 March 2024 18:50 IST
Lenovo Legion Tab With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 6,550mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Legion Tab is offered in a Storm Grey colourway

Highlights
  • Lenovo Legion Tab carries a 13-megapixel dual rear camera unit
  • The tablet also has an 8-megapixel front camera
  • The Lenovo Legion Tab supports up to 45W wired Quick Charge
Lenovo Legion Tab was unveiled on Wednesday, March 13. The tablet will be available in several markets across the world soon. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and packs a large battery aimed at offering users a longer battery life. It is being touted as an 'Android Gaming Tablet' claiming to bridge "the gap between PC and mobile gaming," by making it more "accessible and convenient." The tablet is offered in a single colour option and one RAM and storage configuration.

Lenovo Legion Tab price, availability

Offered in a Storm Grey colourway, the Lenovo Legion Tab is priced at EUR 599 for the sole 12GB + 256GB option. The tablet is confirmed to be available for purchase in several markets in the EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) region starting this month. It is also confirmed to launch in select Asian markets but details and launch timeline have not been revealed.

Lenovo Legion Tab specifications, features

The Lenovo Legion Tab sports an 8.8-inch QHD+ (3,200 x 1,800 pixels) screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate, paired with Lenovo's PureSight gaming display technology for more vibrant visuals and an integrated haptic system for an immersive viewing experience.

Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, the Lenovo Legion Tab is paired with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage that is extendable via an external microSD card up to 1TB. According to Lenovo's Product Specifications Reference listing of the model, it ships with Android 13-based UI or above.

For optics, the dual rear camera unit of the Lenovo Legion Tab includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macros shooter. The front camera comes with an 8-megapixel sensor. It is backed by a 6,550mAh battery with support for up to 45W wired Quick Charge 3.03 technology. 

The Lenovo Legion Tab comes equipped with three cooling modes - Beast Mode, Balanced Mode, and and an Energy Saving Mod. The tablet also features the Legion ColdFront Vapour thermal solution that is said to keep the device cool during intense gaming sessions. It supports USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.3, and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and houses a DisplayPort 1.4 that allows users to connect external displays with the device. The body weighs 350g and measures 76mm in thickness.

Lenovo Legion Tab

Lenovo Legion Tab

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 8.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Resolution 3200x1800 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 13
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6550mAh
Lenovo Legion Tab, Lenovo Legion Tab launch, Lenovo Legion Tab price, Lenovo Legion Tab specifications, Lenovo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360
Lenovo Legion Tab With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 6,550mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
