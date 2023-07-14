Technology News

Lenovo Tab M10 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC Unveiled in India: Details

Lenovo Tab M10 5G sports a 10.61-inch LCD display with up to 400 nits of brightness.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 14 July 2023 19:45 IST
Lenovo Tab M10 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC Unveiled in India: Details

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Highlights
  • Lenovo Tab M10 5G will go live for sale from July 15
  • It is backed by a 7,700mAh battery
  • Lenovo Tab M10 5G runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box

Lenovo Tab M19 5G has been unveiled in India as a new android tablet by the Hong Kong-based company. The latest offering from Lenovo comes equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. It will be available in two RAM variants — 4GB of RAM and 6GB of RAM, along with 128GB of storage. The tablet is claimed to offer up to 12 hours of video streaming support. Lenovo Tab M10 5G sports a 10.61-inch LCD display with up to 400 nits of brightness

Lenovo Tab M10 5G price, availability

The latest android tablet will arrive at a starting price of Rs. 24,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The tablet will also be available in a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, however, its price is yet to be revealed. The Lenovo Tab M10 comes in an Abyss Blue colour shade.

It will go live for sale on Amazon and Flipkart, starting from July 15. The tablet will also be made available on Lenovo's official website and at the nearest Lenovo Exclusive Stores, soon.

Lenovo Tab M10 5G specifications

The new Lenovo Tab M10 features a 10.61-inch LCD (1200 x 2000) display with up to 400 nits of brightness. The tablet runs Android 13 out-of-the-box and is equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 695 5G SoC.

On the camera front, it will ship with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera and a 13-megapixel rear camera. The tablet features a 7,700mAh battery which is claimed to offer up to 12 hours of video playback time and up to 55 hours of music playback time. It also comes along dual stereo speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos technology. The new android tablet measures 252.74x8.30 mm and weighs 490g. The connectivity options on the Lenovo Tab M10 5G include Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C and 3.5 mm Audio Jack. 

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lenovo Tab M10 5G, Lenovo, Lenovo Tab M10 5G launch
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
India's Skyroot Aerospace in Talks With French Firm to Launch Nanosatellites
EV Maker BYD Said to Be Planning to Invest $1 Billion in India for Electric Cars, Batteries
Lenovo Tab M10 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC Unveiled in India: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Series 'Kaala Paani' Announced, Starring Ashutosh Gowariker, Mona Singh
  2. Motorola Razr 40 Series to Go On Sale in India During Amazon Prime Day
  3. Realme C53 With 108-Megapixel Camera Set to Launch in India on This Date
  4. Amazon Prime Day: Here Are the Best Early Deals Before the Sale Begins
  5. Live: Best Amazon Prime Day Early Deals of 2023
  6. Top Amazon Prime Day Early Deals on Budget Smartwatches: See List
  7. Redmi K70 Series Tipped to Launch Later This Year With This SoC
  8. Infinix Hot 30 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India: See Price
  9. Infinix Hints at Plan to Copy the Nothing Phone 2, Carl Pei Reacts
  10. Nothing Phone 2 vs iQoo Neo 7 Pro: Price, Specifications Comparison
#Latest Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-3 Landing Is Important Step for Exploration: ISRO Chief
  2. Redmi Note 13 Spotted on EEC Listing; Another Redmi Smartphone Appears: Report
  3. EV Maker BYD Said to Be Planning to Invest $1 Billion in India for Electric Cars, Batteries
  4. Lenovo Tab M10 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC Unveiled in India: Details
  5. India's Skyroot Aerospace in Talks With French Firm to Launch Nanosatellites
  6. EA Sports FC 24 Revealed: Release Date, Women’s Football in Ultimate Team, More
  7. Google, CCI Cross-Pleas in Android Mobile Device Case to Be Heard by Supreme Court in October
  8. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Razr 40 to Go on Sale in India During Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Price, Launch Offers
  9. Coinbase’s Self-Custody Wallet Service Gets Messaging Feature: All Details
  10. Poco C51 Gets a Rs. 2,500 Discount With an Airtel Prepaid Connection: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.