Lenovo Tab M19 5G has been unveiled in India as a new android tablet by the Hong Kong-based company. The latest offering from Lenovo comes equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. It will be available in two RAM variants — 4GB of RAM and 6GB of RAM, along with 128GB of storage. The tablet is claimed to offer up to 12 hours of video streaming support. Lenovo Tab M10 5G sports a 10.61-inch LCD display with up to 400 nits of brightness

Lenovo Tab M10 5G price, availability

The latest android tablet will arrive at a starting price of Rs. 24,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The tablet will also be available in a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, however, its price is yet to be revealed. The Lenovo Tab M10 comes in an Abyss Blue colour shade.

It will go live for sale on Amazon and Flipkart, starting from July 15. The tablet will also be made available on Lenovo's official website and at the nearest Lenovo Exclusive Stores, soon.

Lenovo Tab M10 5G specifications

The new Lenovo Tab M10 features a 10.61-inch LCD (1200 x 2000) display with up to 400 nits of brightness. The tablet runs Android 13 out-of-the-box and is equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 695 5G SoC.

On the camera front, it will ship with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera and a 13-megapixel rear camera. The tablet features a 7,700mAh battery which is claimed to offer up to 12 hours of video playback time and up to 55 hours of music playback time. It also comes along dual stereo speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos technology. The new android tablet measures 252.74x8.30 mm and weighs 490g. The connectivity options on the Lenovo Tab M10 5G include Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C and 3.5 mm Audio Jack.

