Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Know the Best Deals on Tablets

During the Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2026, the Apple iPad Air M3 is priced at Rs. 49,999.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 18 January 2026 10:40 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2026 brings discounted tablets from Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, and more

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Republic Day sale went live on January 16
  • The sale offers extra benefits for Prime members
  • Shoppers can avail of bank offers and no-cost EMIs
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 has entered its third day, and new offers and deals are being unveiled every hour. The year's first major sale event, marking India's Republic Day celebrations, went live on Friday and is expected to go on for a few more days. During the sale, shoppers can find a wide range of products with lucrative discounts. If you are looking for a new tablet, you can find brands such as Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and others, offering significant discounts.

As with previous events, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 features broad platform-wide discounts. Shoppers can maximise savings by using an SBI Credit Card. Non-Prime members receive an extra 10 percent off, while Prime subscribers enjoy a boosted 12.5 percent discount. Additional savings are available for high-value purchases exceeding a specific threshold. Please note that this card-based offer is limited to eight transactions per user.

The biggest highlight in the tablets is the Apple iPad Air with the M3 chipset. It features a Liquid Retina LCD screen, a 12-megapixel wide rear camera and a 12-megapixel Center Stage camera on the front for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, while the Wi-Fi + Cellular model adds support for GPS, 5G and 4G LTE networks too. The 11-inch model packs a 28.93Wh battery, while the 13-inch variant has a 36.59Wh battery, and both models support USB Type-C charging.

Amazon Sale: Best Deals on Tablets

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Apple iPad Air Rs. 59,900 Rs. 50,990 Buy Here
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Rs. 41,999 Rs. 31,999 Buy Here
Lenovo Idea Tab 5G Rs. 25,000 Rs. 20,998 Buy Here
OnePlus Pad Go 2 Rs. 35,999 Rs. 31,999 Buy Here
Redmi Pad 2 Pro Rs. 29,999 Rs. 24,999 Buy Here
Xiaomi Pad 7 Rs. 37,999 Rs. 27,999 Buy Here
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Top Deals on Gaming Laptops During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Featured
