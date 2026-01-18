Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Know the Best Deals on Tablets

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 has entered its third day, and new offers and deals are being unveiled every hour. The year's first major sale event, marking India's Republic Day celebrations, went live on Friday and is expected to go on for a few more days. During the sale, shoppers can find a wide range of products with lucrative discounts. If you are looking for a new tablet, you can find brands such as Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and others, offering significant discounts.

As with previous events, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 features broad platform-wide discounts. Shoppers can maximise savings by using an SBI Credit Card. Non-Prime members receive an extra 10 percent off, while Prime subscribers enjoy a boosted 12.5 percent discount. Additional savings are available for high-value purchases exceeding a specific threshold. Please note that this card-based offer is limited to eight transactions per user.

The biggest highlight in the tablets is the Apple iPad Air with the M3 chipset. It features a Liquid Retina LCD screen, a 12-megapixel wide rear camera and a 12-megapixel Center Stage camera on the front for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, while the Wi-Fi + Cellular model adds support for GPS, 5G and 4G LTE networks too. The 11-inch model packs a 28.93Wh battery, while the 13-inch variant has a 36.59Wh battery, and both models support USB Type-C charging.

Amazon Sale: Best Deals on Tablets

