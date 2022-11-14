OnePlus Pad has been tipped to be in development again. The company is said to be looking to enter the tablet segment soon. The OnePlus Pad, which is expected to make its debut as the first tablet offering from the Chinese tech brand led by Pete Lau, has been rumoured to be in the works for around a year now. As per the latest leak, the OnePlus Pad will be launched next year. OnePlus has already forayed beyond smartphones and has launched its own range of smart TVs, wearables, and audio products like true wires stereo (TWS) earbuds and wireless headphones. Earlier leaks had suggested it would be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage on the rumoured device.

Tipster Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) on Twitter suggested that the OnePlus Pad tablet is in the works and is scheduled to release next year. It was earlier reported that the first tablet from OnePlus will be launched in the first half of 2022. We can expect more details about this in the coming days.

OnePlus has a tablet in development.

Launch is scheduled for next year! #OnePlusPad — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) November 14, 2022

The last time we heard about the OnePlus Pad was back in July. A tipster had claimed that a tablet codenamed 'OnePlus Reeves' has gone into the testing phase in India. It was earlier tipped to come with a price tag of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 34,500).

OnePlus Pad specifications (rumoured)

During the first few months of 2022, several rumours had surfaced online, signalling the imminent launch of the OnePlus Pad. It is tipped to run on Android 12L out of the box. It is expected to feature a 12.4-inch full-HD+ OLED display and could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, along with 6GB of RAM.

OnePlus is tipped to pack a dual rear camera unit on its first tablet. The camera setup is said to include a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, there could be an 8-megapixel shooter at the front. The tablet could offer 128GB of onboard storage as well.

The purported OnePlus Pad is tipped to carry a 10,090mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. However, OnePlus is yet to offer any details of plans to launch a tablet.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.