OnePlus is all set to unveil the OnePlus Pad 2 on July 16. Just days before the formal debut, a new leak appears to have revealed the Indian pricing for the tablet. The leak suggests it may have gotten a price bump compared to last year's OnePlus Pad. The OnePlus Pad 2 is said to be launching alongside the OnePlus Stylo 2 stylus and Smart Keyboard. It is expected to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and could feature a 12.1-inch display with 3K resolution. The tablet is likely to feature a 9,510mAh battery.

OnePlus Pad 2 price in India (leaked)

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) on X posted the India pricing and specification of the OnePlus Pad 2, along with its alleged box images. According to the leak, the tablet will have an MRP of Rs. 47,999, however, the offering price will be Rs. 45,999. The Smart Keyboard and Stylo 2 are said to be priced at Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 5,000, respectively. The alleged box image of the tablet shows that it will measure 268.6x195x65mm and weigh 584 grams.

OnePlus Pad 2 info dump



Price-

MRP: Rs 47,999 (45,999 offering price)

Smart Keyboard : Rs 11,999

OnePlus Stylo 2 : Rs 5k



Specs:

- 12.1" 3K IPS LCD panel

- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

- 13MP rear, 8MP selfie camera

- Android 14, OxygenOS 14

- 9,510mAh battery, 67W charging pic.twitter.com/vOOnZrhlDu — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) July 14, 2024

The leaked pricing suggests that the OnePlus Pad 2 will be more expensive than its predecessor. For comparison, the OnePlus Pad was launched last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 37,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage was priced at Rs. 39,999.

OnePlus Pad 2 specifications (leaked)

The OnePlus Pad 2 is tipped to run on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 and feature a 12.1-inch IPS LCD screen with 3K resolution. It is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. It could get a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It is said to house a 9,510mAh battery with 67W charging support.

OnePlus is hosting an event on July 16 to unveil the OnePlus Pad 2. It will be launched alongside the OnePlus Nord 4, Buds 3 Pro and Watch 2R.