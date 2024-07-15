Technology News
OnePlus Pad 2, Smart Keyboard, Stylo 2 Price in India Tipped; Could Cost More Than OnePlus Pad

OnePlus Pad 2 is tipped to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 July 2024 11:20 IST
OnePlus Pad 2, Smart Keyboard, Stylo 2 Price in India Tipped; Could Cost More Than OnePlus Pad

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Pad was launched in April 2023 in India

Highlights
  • OnePlus Pad 2 could be more expensive than its predecessor
  • It is said to house a 9,510mAh battery
  • OnePlus Pad 2 is tipped to run on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14
OnePlus is all set to unveil the OnePlus Pad 2 on July 16. Just days before the formal debut, a new leak appears to have revealed the Indian pricing for the tablet. The leak suggests it may have gotten a price bump compared to last year's OnePlus Pad. The OnePlus Pad 2 is said to be launching alongside the OnePlus Stylo 2 stylus and Smart Keyboard. It is expected to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and could feature a 12.1-inch display with 3K resolution. The tablet is likely to feature a 9,510mAh battery.

OnePlus Pad 2 price in India (leaked)

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) on X posted the India pricing and specification of the OnePlus Pad 2, along with its alleged box images. According to the leak, the tablet will have an MRP of Rs. 47,999, however, the offering price will be Rs. 45,999. The Smart Keyboard and Stylo 2 are said to be priced at Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 5,000, respectively. The alleged box image of the tablet shows that it will measure 268.6x195x65mm and weigh 584 grams.

The leaked pricing suggests that the OnePlus Pad 2 will be more expensive than its predecessor. For comparison, the OnePlus Pad was launched last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 37,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage was priced at Rs. 39,999.

OnePlus Pad 2 specifications (leaked)

The OnePlus Pad 2 is tipped to run on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 and feature a 12.1-inch IPS LCD screen with 3K resolution. It is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. It could get a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It is said to house a 9,510mAh battery with 67W charging support.

OnePlus is hosting an event on July 16 to unveil the OnePlus Pad 2. It will be launched alongside the OnePlus Nord 4, Buds 3 Pro and Watch 2R.

 

OnePlus Pad 2, OnePlus Pad 2 Price in India, OnePlus Pad Price in India, OnePlus, OnePlus Stylo 2, OnePlus Smart Keyboard
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Prime Day Smartphone Deals: Top Picks Under Rs. 40,000 You Can't Miss!

