Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Specifications Leaked, Could Get Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, 67W Fast Charging Tipped

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Specifications Leaked, Could Get Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, 67W Fast Charging Tipped

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is tipped to carry a triple rear camera unit led by 108-megapixel primary sensor

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 10 November 2022 11:00 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Specifications Leaked, Could Get Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, 67W Fast Charging Tipped

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is said to carry triple rear cameras
  • It is tipped to come with a 16-megapixel selfie sensor
  • OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G could pack a 5,000mAh battery

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G specifications have been leaked online in detail. The upcoming Nord series phone is said to come with a 120Hz refresh rate display and could be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC with 5G support. It could pack up to 12GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The smartphone is tipped to carry a triple rear camera unit led by a 108-megapixel primary sensor. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G will succeed the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G that launched in February of this year. The leaked specifications suggest incremental upgrades over the Nord CE 2 5G.

Tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks), in collaboration with GadgetGang, has leaked the specifications of OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G. As per the leak, the upcoming handset will feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is expected to come in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations.

The other specifications mentioned by the tipster include a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors. It is also said to get a 16-megapixel selfie camera and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is said to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W charging support.

The leaked specifications of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G suggest minor upgrades compared to the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G. The latter was launched in February at a starting price tag of Rs. 23,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G sports a Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. It has a triple camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel primary camera and carries a 4,500mAh battery, which supports 65W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Since OnePlus has not yet officially confirmed the existence of the new OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, it is recommended to consider the reported details with a pinch of salt. 

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Very good battery life
  • Expandable storage
  • Wide 5G band coverage
  • Vivid display
  • Cameras are decent for stills
  • Bad
  • No alert slider
  • Average video recording performance
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 900
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Specifications, OnePlus Nord Series, OnePlus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
FTX CEO Exploring All Options for Crypto Firm After Binance Deal Collapses
Featured video of the day
Revisiting Samsung's Foldable Phones

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Specifications Leaked, Could Get Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, 67W Fast Charging Tipped
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC
  2. Vivo Tech Day 2022 Roundup: From 5G to Gimbal Stabilisation, More
  3. Elon Musk 'Kills' New Official Label for High-Profile Accounts Within Hours
  4. Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Review: It’s Not Just About the Cameras Anymore
  5. CNN Announces Abrupt Shutdown of Its NFT Marketplace 'Vault'
  6. Elon Musk Likely to Process Crypto and Online Payments Via Twitter: Report
  7. How to Identify Font in Any Image
#Latest Stories
  1. Musk’s Twitter Likely to Process Crypto and Online Payments, Filings with US Treasury Hints: Report
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Specifications Leaked, Could Get Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, 67W Fast Charging Tipped
  3. FTX CEO Exploring All Options for Crypto Firm After Binance Deal Collapses
  4. Elon Musk Appeals to Twitter Advertisers With Plan to Curb Bot Accounts, Hints at Potential Payment Features
  5. Elon Musk Scraps New 'Official' Label for High-Profile Accounts Hours After Launch
  6. Twitter 'Official' Tick Starts Appearing on Verified Accounts in India, Original Blue Ticks Still Visible For Now
  7. Equip Ambulances With GPS Support, Establish Control Room for Uninterrupted Traffic, Karnataka HC Says
  8. Mahindra Partners With Three EV Infrastructure Firms to Build Charging Stations for Upcoming Vehicles
  9. Amazon India Partners With TVS Motor to Boost Electric Mobility in E-Commerce Delivery
  10. Realme 10 5G Specifications, Price Tipped via China Telecom Listing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.