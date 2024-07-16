Technology News
OnePlus Pad 2 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 3K Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

OnePlus Pad 2 houses a 9,510mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 July 2024 19:31 IST
OnePlus Pad 2 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 3K Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Pad 2 is offered in single Nimbus Gray colour

Highlights
  • OnePlus Pad 2 has a 13-megapixel rear camera
  • It has up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage
  • OnePlus Pad 2 can be converted into a laptop with Smart Keyboard
OnePlus Pad 2 was launched in India on Wednesday (July 16) alongside the OnePlus Nord 4. This latest tablet offering from the Chinese tech brand comes in a single colour option and boasts a 12.1-inch display with 3K resolution. The OnePlus Pad 2 runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with up to 12GB RAM. The tablet offers Wi-Fi 7 connectivity and is backed by a 9,510mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. The OnePlus Pad 2 is available in two RAM and storage options and it seems to be a rebrand of China exclusive OnePlus Pad Pro.

OnePlus Pad 2 price in India

Price of OnePlus Pad 2 has been set at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB + 128GB version and Rs. 42,999 for the 12GB + 256GB version. It is available in Nimbus Gray shade. Open sale of the tablet will begin on August 1. 

The OnePlus Pad 2 can be paired with the OnePlus Stylo 2 and the OnePlus Smart Keyboard (sold separately) priced at Rs. 5,499, and Rs. 8,499, respectively. 

oneplus stylo OnePlus Stylo 2

OnePlus Stylo 2
Photo Credit: OnePlus

 

OnePlus Pad 2 specifications

The OnePlus Pad 2 runs on Android 14 with OxygenOS 14 and sports a 12.1-inch 3K (2,120x3,000 pixels) LCD display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 303ppi pixel density, 88.40 percent screen-to-body ratio and 900 nits peak brightness. The screen has Dolby Vision support. The tablet is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, along with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage.

For optics, the OnePlus Pad 2 has a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It has quad stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 7, dual-band Wi-Fi, and USB Type-C port. The tablet supports facial recognition. It has a six-speaker system with Hi-Res certification. 

The OnePlus Pad 2 carries a 9,510mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. It measures 268.66x195.06x6.49mm and weighs 584 grams.

oneplus smart keyboard OnePlus

OnePlus Smart Keyboard
Photo Credit: OnePlus

 

The OnePlus Pad 2 can be converted into a laptop with OnePlus Stylo 2 and Smart Keyboard. The stylus offers 16,000 pressure sensitivity levels and 240Hz touch sampling rates, while the keyboard has an 8,640mm square touchpad. The portable keyboard has a magnetic holder and adjustable tilt, ranging from 110 degrees to 165 degrees. It can be connected via a pogo-pin and Bluetooth. The OnePlus Stylo 2 houses an 80mAh battery and it supports magnetic wireless charging. The OnePlus Smart Keyboard packs a 205mAh battery.

 

OnePlus Pad 2

OnePlus Pad 2

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2120x3000 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 13
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 9510mAh
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
