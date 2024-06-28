Technology News
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • OnePlus Pad Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset, 12.1 Inch Display Launched: Price, Specifications

OnePlus Pad Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset, 12.1-Inch Display Launched: Price, Specifications

OnePlus Pad Pro is equipped with a 9,510mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 June 2024 12:48 IST
OnePlus Pad Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset, 12.1-Inch Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Pad Pro is available in Space Gray and Khaki Green shades

Highlights
  • OnePlus Pad Pro is equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera
  • It can be charged at 67W using the company's SuperVOOC charging brick
  • The OnePlus Pad Pro is currently up for pre-order in China
Advertisement

OnePlus Pad Pro was launched in China on Thursday alongside the company's latest OnePlus Ace 3 Pro handset. The new tablet runs on Android 14 and features a 12.1-inch 3K resolution display with 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC from Qualcomm coupled with a maximum of 16GB of RAM. The OnePlus Pad Pro comes with upgrades over the original OnePlus Pad and OnePlus Pad Go. It carries a 9,510mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. It is offered in four RAM and storage options.

OnePlus Pad Pro price

OnePlus Pad Pro price is set at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 34,000) for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage model. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB configurations are priced at CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 36,000) and 3,399 (roughly Rs. 40,000), respectively.

The top-of-the-line version with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is priced at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 44,000). It is offered in Khaki Green and Space Gray colourways.

The OnePlus Pad Pro is currently up for pre-orders in China and shipments are scheduled to begin on July 3. OnePlus is tipped to unveil the tablet as the OnePlus Pad 2 in international markets.  

OnePlus Pad Pro specifications

The newly announced OnePlus Pad Pro runs on Android 14 with ColorOS 14 and sports a 12.1-inch 3K (2,120x3,200 pixels) display with 144Hz refresh rate, 7:5 aspect ratio, 303ppi pixel density, 900 nits peak brightness and 540Hz touch sampling rate. The TUV Rheinland 3.0-certified screen has Dolby Vision support. As mentioned, the new OnePlus tablet is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, along with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

For optics, the OnePlus Pad Pro has a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It has quad stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and NFC. The tablet also has a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers.

The OnePlus Pad Pro is equipped with a 9,510mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. It has a thickness of 6.49mm and weighs 584g, according to the company.

OnePlus Pad Pro

OnePlus Pad Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 3200x2120 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 13
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 9510mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus Pad Pro, OnePlus Pad Pro Price, OnePlus Pad Pro Specifications, OnePlus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Airtel Price Hike for Prepaid Recharge Plans, Postpaid Plans Announced: New Tariffs Effective From July 3
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Prices Fluctuate as Biden vs Trump Debate Skips Mention of Crypto, Analyst Says

Related Stories

OnePlus Pad Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset, 12.1-Inch Display Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Announces Price Hike for Prepaid, Postpaid Plans Starting July 3
  2. Airtel Hikes Prices of Prepaid and Postpaid Plans by Up to 20 Percent
  3. OnePlus Ace 3 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 6,100mAh Battery Debuts
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 New Renders Suggest Three Colour Options
  5. iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  6. Vivo T3 Lite 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: See Price
  7. Oppo Confirms Reno 12 5G Series Coming Soon to India With AI Features
  8. Lenovo Legion Go Review: Best Windows Handheld?
#Latest Stories
  1. Lava Blaze X India Launch Teased; Live Images of a Lava Blaze Model Leaked
  2. OnePlus Pad Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset, 12.1-Inch Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Prices Fluctuate as Biden vs Trump Debate Skips Mention of Crypto, Analyst Says
  4. OnePlus Ace 3 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 6,100mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Jio Announces Price Hike for Prepaid, Postpaid Plans by Up to Rs. 600 Starting July 3
  6. Airtel Price Hike for Prepaid Recharge Plans, Postpaid Plans Announced: New Tariffs Effective From July 3
  7. Binance Tightens Oversight of Its Services, Offers Rewards for Reporting Misuse
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Leaks in New Renders, Suggests Three Colour Options
  9. Lenovo Introduces Energy Efficiency-Focused AI Solutions for Enterprises
  10. Realme to Launch Upcoming Smartphone Models With AI Capabilities, Realme VP Chase Xu Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »