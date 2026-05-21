Poco has unveiled the Poco Pad C1 tablet with a 9.7-inch 2K display, Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 2 chipset, and a 7,600mAh battery. The tablet supports a 120Hz refresh rate, stereo speakers, and Xiaomi HyperOS 3. Poco has also equipped the device with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage alongside USB Type-C connectivity and AI face unlock support. The tablet features a metal unibody design and supports up to 2TB of expandable storage. The details were listed on the official Poco website and in the company's attached product PDF.

Poco Pad C1 Colour Options, Availability

The Poco Pad C1 is listed in Blue and Grey colour options. The tablet comes in 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configurations.

Poco has not yet announced the price or market availability details of the tablet. The company has also not confirmed region-wise launch timelines at the time of writing.

Poco Pad C1 Features, Specifications

The Poco Pad C1 sports a 9.7-inch 2K (2048 x 1280 pixels ) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, 250ppi pixel density, 500 nits typical brightness, and up to 600 nits brightness in outdoor mode. The tablet also carries TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light, Flicker Free, and Circadian Friendly certifications. Poco says the screen supports DC dimming for more comfortable long-duration viewing.

The tablet runs on the 6nm octa-core Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 2 SoC alongside an Adreno 610 GPU. The tablet supports up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The company also confirms support for expandable storage of up to 2TB through a MicroSD card. It ships with Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 based on Android 16.

Poco says the software includes a redesigned interface, updated lock screen and wallpaper customisation features, smarter search tools, and Xiaomi Interconnectivity support. The tablet can sync calls with compatible Xiaomi smartphones and supports seamless file transfer between devices connected to the same Xiaomi account. The software also supports Google's Circle to Search functionality.

For optics, the Poco Pad C1 features an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. Both cameras support 1080p and 720p video recording at 30fps. The tablet includes dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res Audio support and retains a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Connectivity options on the Poco Pad C1 include Wi-Fi 5, dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, Miracast, Bluetooth 5.0, and IPv6 support. The tablet also supports SBC, AAC, and aptX audio codecs. Poco notes that some Wi-Fi features may vary depending on regional availability and OTA software updates. For security, the tablet supports AI face unlock. Sensors on board include a virtual ambient light sensor, accelerometer, and Hall sensor.

The Poco Pad C1 packs a 7,600mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. Poco ships the tablet with a 15W charger in the box. The company claims the tablet can deliver more than 15 hours of online video playback, over 18 hours of audio playback, and over 16 hours of online reading on a single charge. The tablet features an all-metal unibody design built using high-strength aluminium. It measures 226.51×147.97×7.4mm in size and weighs 406g.

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