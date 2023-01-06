Technology News
  OnePlus Pad Codenamed 'Aries' Reportedly Enters Testing in India, Launch Could Be Imminent

OnePlus is expected to launch its first tablet in June this year.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 January 2023 18:58 IST
OnePlus Pad will be powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC

Highlights
  • The first OnePlus tablet could launch mid-year
  • It could run on Android 12L
  • OnePlus Pad was earlier speculated to launch in 2022

OnePlus Pad, the long-rumoured tablet offering from the Chinese tech company has reportedly entered testing in India. The new Android tablet is said to launch in the country alongside the OnePlus 11R. The tablet is internally codenamed ‘Aries.' Past leaks had indicated that the OnePlus Pad would be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. Earlier reports have suggested that the OnePlus Pad has the internal codename, Reeves. However, OnePlus is yet to announce any details about its first tablet.

As per a report by Mysmartprice, OnePlus Pad codenamed Aries has entered private testing in India. The device is believed to be the first tablet offering from the Chinese tech brand led by Pete Lau. It is expected to be unveiled in India alongside the OnePlus 11R sometime in June this year. The OnePlus Pad moniker has popped up quite a few times before, along with the codename 'Reeves'.

OnePlus Pad has been in the rumour mill for quite some months now. Rumours from 2022 claimed that it will debut with a price tag of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 34,500). It was reported to launch last year, but that didn't happen.

It was tipped to debut with a 12.4-inch full-HD+ OLED display and run on Android 12L. The tablet was said to be powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC, along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The dual rear camera setup was suggested to comprise a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. An 8-megapixel selfie sensor was also said to be available on the OnePlus Pad. The purported tablet was tipped to be backed by a 10,090mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

However, since there has been no official confirmation regarding the launch of the OnePlus Pad, these details should be considered with a pinch of salt.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
