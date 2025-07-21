The OnePlus 13T, featuring a 6.32-inch display and Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, was launched in April this year. Now, the Shenzhen-based brand is reportedly looking to expand its compact device lineup in 2026. OnePlus is said to be working on the 13T's successor, the OnePlus 15T, which could arrive as a compact flagship smartphone. The company may also introduce a compact tablet alongside the 15T, signaling a potential new category in its product portfolio.

Prominent tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo has claimed that the Ouga group, including OnePlus, Oppo and Realme, is gearing up to unveil a new compact tablet alongside a 6.3-inch compact flagship phone. According to the tipster, the company is currently testing prototypes of a compact tablet powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 (SM8850) chipset. These devices are expected to launch in the first half of 2026.

While the tipster hasn't explicitly named the brand, leaks strongly suggest that they're referring to OnePlus. The company is rumoured to unveil a OnePlus Pad 3 Mini tablet alongside the upcoming OnePlus 15T compact flagship smartphone. They are likely to be part of the company's flagship lineup.

OnePlus 13T Specifications

OnePlus 13T was launched in China in April with a starting price of CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 39,000) for the base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset powers the OnePlus 13T, which packs up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of built-in storage. It has a 6.32-inch full-HD+ (1,264×2,640 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It sports a dual rear camera setup including two 50-megapixel sensors. The handset features a 16-megapixel camera at the front for selfies and video calls. It houses a 6,260mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

Other key highlights of the OnePlus 13T include an in-display fingerprint sensor, an IP65-rated build for dust and water resistance, and a new shortcut key.