OnePlus Pad Lite was launched in select global markets on Tuesday. The tablet features an 11-inch LCD screen with dual TÜV Rheinland certifications. It is backed by a 9,340mAh battery that supports 33W wired fast charging. The tablet is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G100 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. It also sports a quad-speaker system certified for Hi-Res Audio. The OnePlus Pad Lite supports both Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity. The India launch of the tablet has not yet been confirmed.

OnePlus Pad Lite Price

OnePlus Pad Lite is currently available for pre-order in the UK and other European markets. The 6GB + 128GB Wi-Fi-only variant can be pre-ordered for GBP 169 (roughly Rs. 19,700), while the 8GB + 128GB LTE-supported model is available for pre-order at GBP 199 (roughly Rs. 23,200). The tablet comes in an Aero Blue colourway. The official sale date has not been announced yet.

OnePlus Pad Lite Specifications, Features

The OnePlus Pad Lite sports an 11-inch HD+ (1,920x1,200 pixels) 10-bit LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, a 16:10 aspect ratio, a 500 nits brightness level and an 85.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display gets TÜV Rheinland's flicker-free and low blue light certifications. The tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio G100 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based OxygenOS 15.0.1.

In the camera department, the OnePlus Pad Lite carries a 5-megapixel sensor at the back and another 5-megapixel unit at the front. The tablet is equipped with quad speakers, which have Hi-Res Audio certification. It supports Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity as well as SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, and LDAC audio codecs.

Other connectivity options for the OnePlus Pad Lite include Wi-Fi, LTE and a USB Type-C port. The tablet packs a 9,340mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging. For security, it supports a facial recognition feature. It measures 166.46x254.91x7.39mm in size and weighs 530g.