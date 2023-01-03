OnePlus has announced support for 5G networks on all its recently launched smartphones in India. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has enabled 5G connectivity on all of its 5G capable handsets launched since 2020. These include the company's most affordable phone, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, to flagship phones like the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G. The company started launching 5G-compatible phones in 2020 with the OnePlus 8 series including OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8T. All the OnePlus users who own a 5G handset will be able to access 5G services, according to the company.

In a press release, the company revealed that all smartphones launched since the OnePlus 8 series and the OnePlus Nord, in 2020, are now able to connect to 5G networks from all telecom providers in India. While the Airtel and Jio 5G services are already available, support for Vi 5G services will be rolled out soon. The company recently tested Vi's 5G network on compatible devices in New Delhi.

Recently, the company demonstrated the capabilities of 5G technology in collaboration with Reliance Jio, Airtel as well as Vi at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) held in Delhi. Navnit Nakra, OnePlus India CEO and Head of India region, OnePlus India said that the company is thrilled to partner with the leading telecom operators to bring the 5G technology to Indian users.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the list of OnePlus phones offering 5G services includes the OnePlus 8 series, OnePlus 9 series, OnePlus 10 series as well as OnePlus Nord and Nord CE series.

Meanwhile, OnePlus is all set to unveil its latest flagship phone, the OnePlus 11 5G, in China on January 4. The Chinese smartphone company has already teased the key specifications of the smartphone. The OnePlus 11 5G will be equipped with a Bionic Vibration motor for improved haptic performance and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood. The phone will ship with a triple-camera setup on the back.

