Technology News

OnePlus Announces Support for Jio, Airtel 5G Services on Phones Launched Since 2020

OnePlus previously announced support for Jio's 5G Standalone (SA) network on its smartphones.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 January 2023 20:02 IST
OnePlus Announces Support for Jio, Airtel 5G Services on Phones Launched Since 2020

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (pictured) is priced under Rs. 20,000 in India

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8 series, OnePlus Nord series, others offer 5G support
  • The company has also tested Vi 5G services in New Delhi
  • OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is most affordable handset with 5G support

OnePlus has announced support for 5G networks on all its recently launched smartphones in India. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has enabled 5G connectivity on all of its 5G capable handsets launched since 2020. These include the company's most affordable phone, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, to flagship phones like the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G. The company started launching 5G-compatible phones in 2020 with the OnePlus 8 series including OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8T. All the OnePlus users who own a 5G handset will be able to access 5G services, according to the company.

In a press release, the company revealed that all smartphones launched since the OnePlus 8 series and the OnePlus Nord, in 2020, are now able to connect to 5G networks from all telecom providers in India. While the Airtel and Jio 5G services are already available, support for Vi 5G services will be rolled out soon. The company recently tested Vi's 5G network on compatible devices in New Delhi.

Recently, the company demonstrated the capabilities of 5G technology in collaboration with Reliance Jio, Airtel as well as Vi at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) held in Delhi. Navnit Nakra, OnePlus India CEO and Head of India region, OnePlus India said that the company is thrilled to partner with the leading telecom operators to bring the 5G technology to Indian users.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the list of OnePlus phones offering 5G services includes the OnePlus 8 series, OnePlus 9 series, OnePlus 10 series as well as OnePlus Nord and Nord CE series.

Meanwhile, OnePlus is all set to unveil its latest flagship phone, the OnePlus 11 5G, in China on January 4. The Chinese smartphone company has already teased the key specifications of the smartphone. The OnePlus 11 5G will be equipped with a Bionic Vibration motor for improved haptic performance and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood. The phone will ship with a triple-camera setup on the back. 

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Vivid display
  • Excellent performance and software
  • Solid battery life
  • Decent camera performance
  • Bad
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • Low-light video could be better
  • 12GB variant isn’t great value
Read detailed OnePlus 8 review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good ergonomics
  • Competent ultra-wide camera
  • Vivid 120Hz display
  • Speedy overall performance
  • Bad
  • Lacks IP rating, wireless charging
  • Average selfie camera
  • No OIS for main camera
  • Plastic frame instead of metal
Read detailed OnePlus 9 review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: OnePlus, 5G, India
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Morocco Finalises Crypto Laws, Framework With World Bank and IMF Suggestions, Central Bank Says
Featured video of the day
The Tech Finale 2022, Part 1 | The Gadgets 360 Show

Related Stories

OnePlus Announces Support for Jio, Airtel 5G Services on Phones Launched Since 2020
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Unveils Next-Generation Display Monitors at CES 2023
  2. Poco C50 With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India
  3. Here's What the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series Might Look Like
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tipped to Feature Improved Night Mode in Camera
  5. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G First Impressions: Moving Up the Ladder
  6. Airtel's 5G Network Rolls Out in These Locations in Indore
  7. Dogecoin Foundation Launches Fund for Ecosystem Development: Details
  8. Realme 10 With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on This Date
  9. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Review: Minor Refreshes and a New Balance
  10. SpaceX Reportedly Raising $750 Million in Fresh Round of Funding
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Announces Support for Jio, Airtel 5G Services on Phones Launched Since 2020
  2. Morocco Finalises Crypto Laws, Framework With World Bank and IMF Suggestions, Central Bank Says
  3. Sam Bankman-Fried Said to Be Prepared to Enter Not Guilty Plea in US FTX Fraud Case
  4. Microsoft Tells US FTC It Doesn't Know When Call of Duty Was Released, Why Franchise Is Special: Report
  5. BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer Steps Down, CFO Nalin Negi to Be Interim CEO as Firm Looks for Successor
  6. Satya Nadella Calls Cloud a 'Big Game Changer', Says There Is Tremendous Momentum in Cloud Adoption
  7. Steadier Hands, Durable Companies to Steer Crypto in 2023, Predicts Circle CSO
  8. CES 2023: Samsung Unveils Four New Models in Odyssey, ViewFinity, Smart Monitor Lineups
  9. Tesla Hit With KRW 2.85 Billion Fine in South Korea Over Alleged False Advertising
  10. Airtel 5G Network Rollout Expands to Select Locations in Indore: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.