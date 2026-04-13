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Oppo Pad 5 Pro Listing on China Telecom Database Reveals Design and Key Specifications

Oppo Pad 5 Pro may be offered in 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 April 2026 10:46 IST
Oppo Pad 5 Pro Listing on China Telecom Database Reveals Design and Key Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Pad 5 Pro is expected to weigh around 672g

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Highlights
  • Oppo Pad 5 Pro could feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  • Oppo Pad 5 Pro may support up to 80W fast charging
  • Oppo Pad 5 Pro could feature a slim 5.94mm design
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Oppo Pad 5 Pro has surfaced online ahead of its official debut, with key specifications reportedly appearing on China Telecom's device database. The tablet's design has also appeared on the certification site. While these details offer us an early look at the device, the company has not yet officially confirmed the specifications. The tablet is set to launch in China on April 21 alongside the Oppo Pad Mini. Oppo will also unveil the Find X9 Ultra, Find X9s Pro, Enco Clip 2, and Watch X3 Mini on the same day.

Oppo Pad 5 Pro Features, Specifications (Expected)

The China Telecom listing suggests that the Oppo Pad 5 Pro will feature a pill-shaped rear camera module (via Gizmochina). The upcoming tablet from Oppo is expected to make its debut in Dawn Gold, Mocha Brown, and Monet Purple colour options.

The tablet is said to sport a 13.2-inch LCD panel with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels and a 16:9 aspect ratio. It is expected to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which indicates a focus on flagship-level performance. It may ship with an Android 16-based user interface.

Oppo may offer the Pad 5 Pro in multiple RAM and storage configurations, including 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 512GB variants.

For optics, the Oppo Pad 5 Pro is expected to include a 13-megapixel rear camera, while details about the front camera remain unclear. Connectivity options may include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support, and the tablet is expected to be available as a Wi-Fi-only model without cellular connectivity.

The China Telecom listing reportedly suggests that the Oppo Pad 5 Pro could house a 13,380mAh battery. It is expected to support up to 80W fast charging, with a full charge likely taking around 120 minutes. The tablet could measure 5.94mm in thickness and weigh around 672g, indicating a slim and lightweight design.

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Further reading: Oppo Pad 5 Pro, Oppo Pad 5 Pro Features, Oppo Pad 5 Pro Design, Oppo Pad 5 Pro Colour Options, Oppo Pad Mini, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Oppo Pad 5 Pro Listing on China Telecom Database Reveals Design and Key Specifications
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