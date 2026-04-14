Oppo Pad 5 Pro and Oppo Pad Mini are all set to be revealed next week in China. The Oppo Pad Mini will arrive as a compact tablet, while the Oppo Pad 5 Pro will be Oppo's latest flagship tablet. The Chinese tech brand has now disclosed the key specifications and colour options of the duo. The Oppo Pad 5 Pro and Oppo Pad Mini are confirmed to ship with Snapdragon chipsets and ColorOS 16 based on Android 16. The Oppo Pad 5 Pro will have a 13.2-inch display, while Oppo Pad Mini will feature an 8.8-inch screen.

Oppo Pad 5 Pro, Oppo Pad Mini Key Specifications Teased

Latest teasers shared by Oppo on Weibo reveal the key specifications and colour options of the Oppo Pad 5 Pro and Oppo Pad Mini. The Oppo Pad 5 Pro is teased to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It has a 13,380mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. Oppo claims that the tablet offers up to 20 hours of continuous video playback time on a single charge.

The Oppo Pad 5 Pro will flaunt a 13.2-inch display with 3.4K resolution, 1000 nits peak brightness and 144Hz refresh rate. It will have Hi-Fi audio. The tablet measures 5.94mm in thickness and weighs 672g. The tablet will be compatible with a floating keyboard with a backlit keypad (sold separately).

Moving to the Oppo Pad Mini, it will be a compact tablet with an 8.8-inch OLED display with 2.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The display has narrow bezels on all sides. The tablet will measure 279g. It will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC under the hood. The tablet will include an 8,000mAh battery that is said to deliver up to 19.5 hours of continuous video playback time and up to 22.7 hours of continuous reading time on a single charge.

The Oppo Pad 5 Pro will be released in Dawn Gold, Mocha Brown and Monet Purple (translated from Chinese) colour options. Oppo will release a Soft Light version of the Oppo Pad Mini that gets an anti-glare coating on the display. The tablet will be available in Mint Green, Monet Purple and Space Grey (translated from Chinese) colours. Both tablets will run on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16.

The Oppo Pad 5 Pro and Oppo Pad Mini will be launched in 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage options. The Oppo Pad 5 Pro will also be available in an additional 16GB RAM + 512GB storage option.

Both Oppo Pad 5 Pro and Oppo Pad Mini will be released in China on April 21. The Oppo Enco Clip 2 and Oppo Watch X3 Mini are also set to go official during the same launch event.

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