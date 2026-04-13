Apple's first-ever foldable iPhone, ubiquitously known as the iPhone Fold, is widely rumoured to launch in 2026. In recent weeks, the rumour mill has suggested that the Cupertino-based tech giant is facing engineering challenges that could push the availability of the foldable handset into 2027. A seasoned journalist, however, has clarified that Apple's plans for the iPhone Fold remain on schedule, with launch expected alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models later this year.

iPhone Fold Launch, Availability Timeline

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman discussed the launch timeline of Apple's next-generation iPhone lineup. In the latest edition of the Power On newsletter, the journalist mentioned that the tech giant is not facing any crisis regarding the development of the iPhone Fold at the moment. Citing checks with several sources, the company reportedly remains on schedule to announce the purported handset in the first half of September.

It is said to be unveiled alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models, while the vanilla iPhone 18's launch will likely be pushed into early 2027.

While the supply of the iPhone Fold is reportedly limited, Apple still has plans to begin selling the handset at the same time as the other flagship iPhone models. Even if this gets pushed, it is still expected to go on sale “very soon thereafter”.

This development comes after Nikkei Asia reported that Apple is facing engineering challenges with its first foldable iPhone. The Cupertino-based tech giant was believed to have encountered more issues than previously anticipated during the early stages of testing, with the hurdles being accentuated in the engineering verification phase.

At the time, the report claimed that this could impact the purported handset's production and launch timeline by up to several months, despite Apple working closely with its supply chain partners to address the problems.

Recent supply chain reports have also suggested that Foxconn has commenced the trial production of Apple's foldable iPhone. Apple is estimating an initial production run of around 7 million to 8 million units for the iPhone Fold. The numbers, notably, may account for less than 10 percent of its total iPhone output for the launch cycle.