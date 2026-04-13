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iPhone Fold Sale to Reportedly Begin Alongside iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Amid Engineering Challenges

iPhone Fold could be unveiled alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, while the vanilla iPhone 18’s launch will likely be pushed into early 2027.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 13 April 2026 09:42 IST
iPhone Fold Sale to Reportedly Begin Alongside iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Amid Engineering Challenges

The foldable iPhone is rumoured to have similar dimensions as Pixel Fold (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Gurman says plans are on track for 2026 launch, despite delay fears
  • Initial supply may be limited, yet sales will start concurrently
  • Apple reportedly faced engineering challenges during verification phase
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Apple's first-ever foldable iPhone, ubiquitously known as the iPhone Fold, is widely rumoured to launch in 2026. In recent weeks, the rumour mill has suggested that the Cupertino-based tech giant is facing engineering challenges that could push the availability of the foldable handset into 2027. A seasoned journalist, however, has clarified that Apple's plans for the iPhone Fold remain on schedule, with launch expected alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models later this year.

iPhone Fold Launch, Availability Timeline

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman discussed the launch timeline of Apple's next-generation iPhone lineup. In the latest edition of the Power On newsletter, the journalist mentioned that the tech giant is not facing any crisis regarding the development of the iPhone Fold at the moment. Citing checks with several sources, the company reportedly remains on schedule to announce the purported handset in the first half of September.

It is said to be unveiled alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models, while the vanilla iPhone 18's launch will likely be pushed into early 2027.

While the supply of the iPhone Fold is reportedly limited, Apple still has plans to begin selling the handset at the same time as the other flagship iPhone models. Even if this gets pushed, it is still expected to go on sale “very soon thereafter”.

This development comes after Nikkei Asia reported that Apple is facing engineering challenges with its first foldable iPhone. The Cupertino-based tech giant was believed to have encountered more issues than previously anticipated during the early stages of testing, with the hurdles being accentuated in the engineering verification phase.

At the time, the report claimed that this could impact the purported handset's production and launch timeline by up to several months, despite Apple working closely with its supply chain partners to address the problems.

Recent supply chain reports have also suggested that Foxconn has commenced the trial production of Apple's foldable iPhone. Apple is estimating an initial production run of around 7 million to 8 million units for the iPhone Fold. The numbers, notably, may account for less than 10 percent of its total iPhone output for the launch cycle.

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Further reading: iPhone, iPhone Fold, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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